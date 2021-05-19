Fans of Hannibal are being served a cold meal with the announcement all three seasons of the show will be leaving Netflix this June. The sad news means not only that it’ll be harder to rewatch Hannibal’s episodes, but also that Netflix may likely not be moving to secure a fourth season to the beloved series — at least for the time being.

Since its premiere, Hannibal has gathered a faithful fanbase hungry for more of Mads Mikkelsen’s amazing performance as the cannibal psychologist Hannibal Lecter. Unfortunately, NBC canceled the show back in 2015, leaving the fans to starve until last year, when Netflix picked up the rights to stream all Hannibal’s seasons. With Netflix’s involvement, fans were salivating at the prospect of a Hannibal revival. That’s because Netflix had already saved other shows with a cult fanbase, such as Lucifer, Arrested Development, and Fuller House, so it was not hard to imagine the streaming giant could give Hannibal the same treatment.

However, things are more complicated than they seem as series creator Bryan Fuller revealed last year, making the fourth season of Hannibal a dish hard to cook. The character’s rights belong to producer Martha De Laurentiis, while Gaumont International Television, who produced the series, would also need to be brought along in the case of a revival. Still, there was hope to see Mikkelsen back as the character, and the confirmation this is probably not happening is news that might be tough to swallow.

All three seasons of Hannibal are leaving Netflix on June 4. This means we have a little more than two weeks to watch (or rewatch) all 39 episodes of the show before needing to look for it elsewhere (like Hulu!). Better start working up your appetite.

