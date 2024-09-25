Within the pantheon of legendary cinematic villains, few are as towering as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who originated as a character in a series of novels written by Thomas Harris. The first film Lecter featured in was an adaptation of the first novel he appeared in: 1986’s Manhunter, which was adapted from the 1981 novel Red Dragon. Brian Cox was the first actor to play Lecter (though he was named “Lecktor” in that film), but it was ultimately Anthony Hopkins who became most well-associated with the role, initially playing Lecter in 1991 and doing so two more times – once for a prequel, and once for a sequel – in the early 2000s. Since then, Mads Mikkelsen also put his spin on the character during the Hannibal TV series, and Gaspard Ulliel played a younger version of Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising.

But to just focus on the Hopkins films, they comprise a loose trilogy of sorts, and though it’s no secret which of the trio is the best, it’s still an interesting group of films to look at, seeing what works and what doesn’t throughout. Anthony Hopkins is also the kind of actor who’s just about always watchable and compelling, even if the rest of the film around him has some hard-to-overlook flaws. Hopkins, as an actor, is one of the greats, and Lecter is undoubtedly iconic as far as villains go, being cunning, sophisticated, manipulative, oddly charming, yet also ferocious because of the whole “being a cannibal/serial killer” thing. Casting Hopkins in the role was kind of genius, and the following movies demonstrate this well.

It’s perhaps a little fitting to rank Red Dragon at the start of a best-to-worst listing, especially because it takes place chronologically before the other two films that featured Anthony Hopkins playing Hannibal Lecter. It doesn’t quite give the “origin story” to Lecter that Hannibal’s first two seasons ultimately did, but that series was all about covering material not from the books, at least initially, before catching up to them. It got canceled before it could adapt every Thomas Harris novel, but its third season covered events that were explored in Red Dragon, the 2002 film. Additionally, the aforementioned Manhunter (directed by Michael Mann) also serves as an adaptation of Red Dragon, the novel. Even though the Hannibal series and Manhunter don’t feature Anthony Hopkins, they are ultimately two significantly better adaptations of the same source material, compared to the lackluster Red Dragon (2002).

Will Graham is the central character in Red Dragon, played here by Edward Norton. He has a history with Lecter, who’s imprisoned throughout the film, with Graham striking an uneasy rapport with Lecter thanks to the emergence of a new serial killer at large known as the “Tooth Fairy,” who seems to strike when the moon is full. Hopkins isn't in the film a great deal, but seeing him return to the character does provide a little fun. And the rest of the cast is generally impressive, given the likes of Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ralph Fiennes, Emily Watson, and Harvey Keitel show up in supporting roles. Unfortunately, there was a version of this that came out more than a decade earlier that was better (Manhunter), and then a version that came out just over a decade later that was also superior (Hannibal’s third season). Unless you feel a desire to watch every single Lecter-related thing, 2002’s Red Dragon is largely skippable.

From here on out, “Hannibal” refers to the 2001 movie directed by Ridley Scott, and not the TV show, given the events covered within this one never got to be adapted in that show, and neither did Anthony Hopkins ever show up. It would’ve been weird if he did, honestly. But, with the endless popularity of multiverse-related media, who’s to say that Hannibal: Into the Lecter-Verse would ever be an impossibility? Brian Cox, Anthony Hopkins, and Mads Mikkelsen, all bickering and trying to out-compete each other with dishes that include human body parts. That could be fun. It might be more fun than Hannibal, to be honest, which is a movie that’s not terrible, and stands as something a little more interesting than Red Dragon… but as a sequel to one of the greatest crime/thriller/horror movies of all time, The Silence of the Lambs, it really should be a whole lot more exciting than it actually is.

That film ended with Lecter at large, and room for the dynamic between him and Clarice Starling – the protagonist of The Silence of the Lambs – to grow in interesting ways. Unfortunately, Hannibal had to recast Starling, who went from being played by Jodie Foster to Julianne Moore. The latter’s a great actress, but she doesn’t seem as well-suited to the role, and the change is jarring in any event, especially when Hopkins reprises his role, as does Frankie Faison, who was in all three Anthony Hopkins Hannibal Lecter movies as Barney Matthews, as well as also featuring in Manhunter, albeit as a character named Lieutenant Fisk. Regarding Hopkins, he does what he can with the role, being about as good as the slightly underwhelming screenplay will let him. A decade on from The Silence of the Lambs, there is a certain amount of anticipation about seeing what Lecter will do next, but Hannibal is only sporadically entertaining, and proves surprising only a little more often than that. Still, owing to Ridley Scott directing this, Hannibal Lecter can count himself among the best villains featured in Scott’s filmography.

The Silence of the Lambs, without a doubt, is one of the greatest thrillers ever made, being critically well-received, popular among general audiences, and a massive winner at the Academy Awards. The acting was especially great, considering both Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins won Best Actress and Best Actor respectively, with their roles – Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter – instantly becoming among the pair’s best-known. The dynamic between Starling and Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs is comparable to that of Graham and Lecter in Red Dragon, but the back-and-forth interactions are more interesting here, owing to Starling being more of a novice yet also more confident than the often-troubled Graham was. The two characters might not share a history, but the blank slate is what makes their ensuing conversations – and the building dynamic between the two – so utterly engrossing. The search for a serial killer in The Silence of the Lambs is, of course, engaging, but what truly makes the film soar are the conversations between Starling and Lecter.

It's really everything you could want a tense crime/thriller film about serial killers to be, and the character of Hannibal Lecter has never been so crafty and compelling; it’s a showcase of both the character and Anthony Hopkins, as actor, at their best. What more can be said about a movie like The Silence of the Lambs, really? It wasn’t surprising that follow-ups like Hannibal and (prequel) Red Dragon failed to hit the same highs, and for as good as the Hannibal series was, not even it proved to be quite as good as The Silence of the Lambs (or at least wasn’t as consistently great). As a movie that swept the Big Five awards at the Oscars, and lives on as one of the most popular Best Picture winners of all time, it’s worth saying for the 5 millionth time that yes, The Silence of the Lambs really is that good.

