When it comes to the best horror movies of all-time, fans will quickly go to the Halloweens and Nightmare on Elm Streets of the world. However, if you like horror crime thrillers, there's no better nightmare than The Silence of the Lambs. Not only was it the last horror film to win Best Picture at The Oscars, the 1991 film from director Jonathan Femme swept all five major categories. The center of the film's success over 30 years later is Anthony Hopkins' iconic performance as doctor turned serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Now, Hannibal the Cannibal is getting a new bloody Funko Pop this Halloween.

A Funko Shop exclusive, their latest vinyl rendition of Hannibal Lecter sees the monster dressed up as a guard covered in blood with a small knife in his hand. While past Funko figures have depicted Hannibal in his more iconic looks like his prison jumpsuit or straight jacket-face mask combo, this design is a bit of a deeper cut. The outfit in question is when Hannibal impersonates Sergeant Pembry to escape custody. The figure is not up for pre-order yet, but it will be the standard exclusive price of $15 USD.

What's ‘Silence of the Lambs' About?

Close

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Harris, the film follows a young FBI agent, Clarice Starling, who's tasked with interviewing incarcerated serial killer Hannibal Lecter to get insight on their latest case involving the notorious Buffalo Bill. The latter had kidnapped a high-profile senator’s daughter. It's a race against the clock to find her before Bill makes her his next victim. However, Hannibal has his own game in mind for Clarice. What makes Silence of the Lambs deeply disturbing all these years later are the committed performances from Hopkins and then rising star Jodie Foster alongside Demme’s raw direction. While the main plot thread is finding Buffalo Bill, the hook of the story is Hannibal’s relationship with Clarice. One that's psychologically disturbing, to say the least. The real-world horrors like Clarice trying to navigate being a female FBI agent in a male-dominated field are also something still felt today, adding an effectively extra nauseating layer to the film. Even though the film is 33-years-old, it's influences have continued to be felt today in modern gems like Longlegs, spooky action figures and sinister Funko Pops like this one.

Where Can You Stream ‘Silence of the Lambs’?

The Silence of the Lambs is currently streaming on MGM+. However, if you're a fan of physical media, the latest 4K edition from Arrow Video is available for purchase. The trailer for the horror thriller can be viewed below. You can also preview Hannibal’s new Pop on Funko’s website.

The Silence of the Lambs A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims. Release Date February 14, 1991 Director Jonathan Demme Cast Jodie Foster , Anthony Hopkins , Scott Glenn , Ted Levine Runtime 118 minutes Writers Ted Tally

Watch on MGM+