He's one of cinema's most alluring fictional serial killers. A central character in the thrilling and horrifying crime series by Thomas Harris, Hannibal Lecter is the iconic cannibal psychiatrist who takes pleasure in toying with FBI agents needing his help to dive into the minds of the most brutal serial killers. His far-reaching influence has served as inspiration for cinematic and literary psychological thrillers for over three decades. Adapting four books into five movies and two television series (one of which does not include Lecter), the portrayals of Hannibal Lecter are wide-ranging from victims of creative circumstance to unabashedly original.

This character feeds into the fascination with serial killers and the psychology of their mindset, with his daytime profession as a psychiatrist all the more reason to wonder why he does what he does. The set of stars tasked with bringing this character to the screen took their liberties with the source material while remaining faithful to the foundation of who he is. Whether you've read the books or not, every portrayal of Hannibal Lecter brings a unique version of the character to horror audiences, creating one terrifying boogeyman to leave you looking over your shoulder.

4 Gaspard Ulliel

'Hannibal Rising' (2007)

A look into the origin story of Hannibal Lecter, Hannibal Rising is the unfortunate result of overworking a character and removing the mysterious allure of pop culture's most terrifying villain. Following the box-office success of Red Dragon, Thomas Harris was convinced to write the prequel book after the producer and owner of the Lecter naming rights, Martha de Laurentiis, told Harris a movie was being made whether there was a book or not. Harris wrote the novel and the screenplay, but the feature predictably flopped. The prequel features late French film star Gaspard Ulliel (tragically killed in a 2022 skiing accident) as the young Lecter seeking revenge following the death of his sister Mischa (Helena-Lia Tachovská), a character whose only mention is in the original books and not the films.

The issue with this portrayal of Lecter is that he becomes a hero of his own story through his determination to avenge Mischa's death. This character is anything but a hero—a psychologically seductive villain? Yes. Anti-hero, sometimes. Full-blown justified hero? No. Ulliel's performance is rooted in a premise that was written in haste instead of inspiration, unable to do the iconic character justice. While he is the best part of the film, Ulliel ultimately fails to create a foundation for where Lecter's cultured charisma comes from; instead, the film opts for sadistic gore instead of curated violence. Lecter's basic principle is his alluring exterior that sets off subtle warning bells before he strikes. All of these elements are fundamentally missing in Hannibal Rising making the character and performance a victim of poor writing.

3 Brian Cox

'Manhunter' (1986)