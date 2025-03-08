We don't always get to choose what art speaks to us—we also don't always get to choose which characters we relate to or have an attraction to. In my youth, I bounced between any number of melodramatic villains and strong-willed heroines. I still do. But the first and most formative of my cinematic crushes was Hannibal Lecter. And no, not Danish heartthrob Mads Mikkelsen's Hannibal Lecter, but the iconic Hannibal Lecter as portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in the acclaimed Jonathan Demme horror classic, Silence of the Lambs.

Hannibal Lecter Challenged Clarice in ‘Silence of the Lambs'

I must have been twelve or thirteen when I first saw Silence of the Lambs, and I was instantly drawn in by the utter electricity of the dynamic between Hannibal (Hopkins) and Clarice (Jodie Foster) dynamic. Hannibal was refined, well-spoken, and effortlessly cutting in his remarks. His dynamic with Clarice was an intellectual sparring match where Clarice was able to get in a few licks in of her own. It didn’t matter that Clarice, like me, came from a working-class background, as she was just as cunning as he was. And as many fancy degrees and skills as Hannibal had under his belt, he was the one behind bars, not her.

By the time I made it to middle school, I was already a giant nerd with a strong sense of justice and an interest in the macabre, so Hannibal was utter catnip to me. To this day, the quickest way to my heart is through genuine, if not pretentious, discussions about art and literature—my family still makes fun of me for having a complete disinterest in men my own age. Hannibal challenged Clarice in ways the men in her field presumed she was too delicate to handle. And though that meant digging into her trauma or being crass at times, it was also refreshing to see a female character being taken seriously enough to be challenged in the first place. At thirteen, girls are at once infantilized, sexualized, told they're more mature than their male peers, and expected to take a backseat to those same immature boys. And despite the fact Clarice Starling is in her 20s in Silence of the Lambs, she was experiencing all the same things. Meanwhile, her only real ally throughout the film is this classy cannibal that speaks in riddles. I truly never stood a chance.

‘Silence of the Lamb’s Hannibal Lecter Made Me Bisexual