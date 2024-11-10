Even though spooky season is over, being a horror fan is a year-round experience. With award season coming up, it's also a fun time to speculate if horror films will be getting any love this year. While most times the genre sadly isn't included, the one major breakthrough for it was with 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs. The chilling adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster was the last film to win all five main categories at The Oscars. In the years since the iconic film has been kept alive through new physical media releases and deadly merchandise. Now, Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter is getting a new action figure from NECA that recreates one of the serial killer's most haunting looks.

A part of NECA’s massive “Ultimate” seven-inch scale horror line, Masked Dr. Hannibal Lecter features the character in his straight jacket, orange prison wardrobe, and facemask. The latter of which was meant to restrain his cannibalistic tendencies. The figure comes with interchangeable heads and a dolly, so horror fans can contain the monster just like in one of Silence of the Lambs' most memorable moments. This is the second NECA figure the popular toy company has created for the legendary villain, previously releasing a “Prison Escape” version earlier this year.

What Is ‘Silence of the Lambs’ About?

Close

Based on the book of the same name by Thomas Harris, Jonathan Demme’s film follows a young FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she's tasked to help track down the infamous serial killer only known as “Buffalo Bill” (Ted Levine). This evil force has kidnapped a politician's daughter, and they’ve exhausted all angles to try to find her. For insight, Clarice visits incarcerated serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter. However, she gets more than she bargains for when Lecter grows attached to her, and he eventually escapes.

Finding Buffalo Bill before it's too late is only one piece of Silence of the Lambs' clever game. What makes this film such a conversation piece over 30 years later is Demme's psychologically disturbing raw direction and the once-in-generation performances of its cast. Hopkins doesn't get much screen time in the actual film, but his sinister presence is felt throughout. It's as if you almost feel him breathing down your neck as you watch. That's the kind of eerie effect this classic has on you, and it doesn't matter how many times you've seen the film. Silence of the Lambs' dreadful magic never wears thin. There have been a ton of serial killer horror films in the time since, but few have seemed to capture what this adaptation had. Silence of the Lambs’ influence can still be felt in other award-worthy films like this year’s Longlegs. This is also a film that looks to have a huge award-season run just like Hannibal had all those decades ago.

Where Can You Stream ‘Silence of the Lambs’?

The Silence of the Lambs is currently streaming for free on Tubi. The trailer can be viewed below. Silence of the Lambs’ Ultimate Masked Dr. Hannibal Lecter is shipping now and will be hitting retail stores like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart soon. The figure will be $34.99 USD.

The Silence of the Lambs A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims. Release Date February 14, 1991 Director Jonathan Demme Cast Jodie Foster , Anthony Hopkins , Scott Glenn , Ted Levine , Anthony Heald , Brooke Smith , Diane Baker , Kasi Lemmons Runtime 118 Minutes Writers Thomas Harris , Ted Tally

Watch on Tubi