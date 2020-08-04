‘Hannibal’: Bryan Fuller and Hugh Dancy Talk Network Censors, Season 4 and More in 90-Minute Interview

One of my favorite series of the past decade is Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal. The amazing TV show was adapted from the Thomas Harris books with Mads Mikkelsen playing serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter and Hugh Dancy playing FBI special investigator Will Graham. While most shows are easy to describe and fit neatly into a box like a procedural, sitcom, or drama, over the course of the three seasons it aired on NBC, Hannibal consistently defied expectations and did things I never thought you could do on network TV. By the time NBC started airing season three, I thought I was watching a cable series that someone managed to get by the network censors. While the past decade has seen many incredible achievements on the small screen, if you’ve never seen Hannibal, I promise it’s absolutely worth your time.

With the entire series now streaming on Netflix, I recently landed an extended and exclusive interview with Bryan Fuller and Hugh Dancy. During our ninety-minute conversation, the two started by answering a few fun questions like first crushes, favorite rides at Disneyland, and TV series they’d like to guest star on/guest write. Soon after we jumped into Hannibal and they shared so many great behind-the-scenes stories it would be impossible to list it all here. But if you’re curious what it was like writing the series, casting Mads Mikkelsen, why Clarice and The Silence of the Lambs storyline was never on the show, who David Bowie would have played, which gory event was blocked by NBC’s standards and practices, and Dancy revealing the unbelievable thing he can’t believe they got away with on Hannibal, you’re in the right place.

Trust me, if you’re a fan of Hannibal, you’re going to love hearing what they had to say. Check out the full interview below and further down the page is a full time index of exactly what we talked about.

Finally, a huge thank you to Bryan Fuller and Hugh Dancy for giving me so much time.

–

Bryan Fuller and Hugh Dancy: