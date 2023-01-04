Hannibal, which aired from 2013 to 2015, was critically acclaimed during its time on air. It was praised for its complex storyline, stunning visuals and overall elegance. As such, when the series was cancelled after Season 3, the news certainly came as a shock. Ever since then, the show’s devoted fanbase has been clamoring for a fourth season or even a revival series, refusing to give up hope on Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter’s story.

Speaking to Collider’s own Christina Radish for Law & Order, Hugh Dancy, who played Will Graham on the show, addressed the calls for a fourth season and the possible reasons one hasn’t happened yet. First off, Dancy explained why he believed fans were still holding out hope in seeing Season 4 happen, saying “[W]e keep saying, when we get asked, “Oh, we’d love to do it,” which is true. Maybe it’ll take one of us to say, “I will absolutely never do a fourth season of Hannibal," but that would be a lie.” When asked if he was surprised Season 4 hadn’t happened yet, Dancy responded:

“I’m not exactly surprised because essentially, first and foremost, somebody has to write a fairly sizable check. I’m not talking about me being paid. I’m talking about the cost of making a season of television. For a while, it seemed like the streamers were gonna be everybody’s savior, in that respect, but now there’s been a cutoff there. There are shows that are watched by millions of people that don’t make it past a second season. So, I have no idea what that calculation is.”

The push-and-pull relationship between Dancy’s Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen’s Hannibal Lecter made for brilliant and dynamic television. The series followed Will Graham, an intelligent FBI profiler capable of empathizing with serial killers. He crosses paths with Mikkelsen’s Hannibal Lecter, a cannibal and forensic psychiatrist who becomes intrigued and fascinated with Will Graham. In a twisted push for connection, Hannibal Lecter attempts to manipulate Will to kill. Both Dancy and Mikkelsen gave electrifying performances that made the TV show among the best explorations into the life and mind of one of the most popular fictional serial killers out there. Their performances were also bolstered by an equally impressive supportive cast and brilliant direction behind the camera by creator Bryan Fuller and directors such as David Slade. As such, it comes as no surprise why fans and the actors would want to return to that world.

When asked if there would ever come a point he’d no longer be interested in playing the character or hoping for Season 4, Dancy explained, “We may literally just age out of it and the people online will start to say, “Well, actually, that might be slightly gross.”” Before adding that the third season ended in a “fairly conclusive fashion” and Fuller’s idea for a fourth season always included an open-ended gap…so never say never.

Dancy also was kind enough to assure curious fans that Will’s dogs were indeed okay.

Oh, I feel like somebody’s looking after those dogs. I’m not worried about the dogs. I feel like Will would have prepared for a mechanism whereby his dogs and his fishing rods would go to a loving owner.

While, honestly speaking, fans may never get that fourth season, perhaps there is a small comfort in knowing that Will’s dogs are taken care of. Be sure to check out Radish's full interview with Dancy, but in the meantime check out Collider’s 90-minute interview with Fuller and Dancy below: