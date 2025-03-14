Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub moderates a special Q&A with Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Zimmer's concert film, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, features a live performance of beloved hits from his iconic scores like Interstellar, The Lion King, and Dune, as well as cameos from friends like Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Pharrell Williams, and more.

In this interview, Zimmer opens up about imposter syndrome, tour experiences, and his creative process, including the personal significance behind some of his most iconic works.

Scoring the world’s biggest movies and working with some of the world's top filmmakers, Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer has proven himself an absolute living legend. He’s written a number of the modern movie themes we hum and has personally illustrated our favorite cinematic moments with a memorable score. Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, and even The Simpsons Movie, Zimmer’s name will forever be associated with the art of score composition for cinema. Now, the famed composer has taken a massive band and toured these fan favorites for audiences all around the world—and with that, his amazing concert film Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert makes its illustrious debut in theaters.

On Monday, March 16th Collider and ScreenRant hosted an exclusive advanced screening of Diamond in the Desert in Los Angeles, where our own Steve Weintraub had the immense pleasure of sitting down for an exclusive Q&A conversation with Zimmer. The glamorous night kicked off with both brands announcing their new Music verticals right before both fans and industry insiders alike were treated to a special showing of the concert film. Check out the event and interview in the video above or the full transcript below for Zimmer's epic tales from the studio, his collaborations that have changed cinema for decades, his thoughts on imposter syndrome, why he won't be performing at the Las Vegas Sphere any time soon, and so much more.

Executive produced by blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert is a live concert performance best seen in theaters on the big screen with amazing sound. Featuring a breathtaking live performance from Dubai’s Coca-Cola arena and the dunes of the Arabian Desert, where Zimmer and his band perform hits from his beloved soundtracks to The Lion King, Dune, and, of course, Interstellar. Interspersed throughout are interviews with the exceptional artists Zimmer has collaborated with over the years, directors such as Sir Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, musical superstars like Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish, and FINNEAS, and acting titans Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Hans Zimmer’s Tour Celebrates Multiculturalism Around The World

Zimmer's world-class band hails from all over the globe.

COLLIDER: Did everyone realize he was watching with us?

HANS ZIMMER: I'm going on tour again, and it was a good reminder of what order the songs are in.

I was actually wondering about that. Do you change the order during a tour or do you do a setlist, and that's the setlist?

ZIMMER: We do a setlist, and then I stand out there and go, “And now, in Gladiator…” And then somebody talks to me and goes, “We're not doing Gladiator yet,” and I have to sort of, like a fish, go sideways through the stream and figure out how I'm going to go and fix this sentence now because I never prepare what I'm going to say. I look at the audience, and I think we should just have a chat.

Why Dubai instead of, say, any other city? What was it about that city that said, “I want to film there?”

ZIMMER: I thought it was really interesting that we had the Bedouin camp in the desert, and Denis [Villeneuve] was an hour away from us filming part two of Dune. So, there was this spirit of, “Hey, we can make a movie.” You had the desert, you had the Bedouin camp, and then you had this incredible modern landscape, as well, and I thought it was just really interesting, just an interesting place for us. Plus, I felt the band was at the height of its power and togetherness, and I just loved the way the musicians were playing at that point.

I really love the way you have filmmakers and actors interspersed in the film between the performances. Whose idea was it to do that? I'm sure you have an amazing relationship with all these people. Was it literally a text message being like, “Would you mind coming by for like an hour?”

ZIMMER: Pretty much. But it was Paul Dugdale, the director's idea. At first, I thought, “That's never going to work.” Then, of course, I sort of loved it because these are my friends. These are the people I'm very close to, as am I with the people in the band […] I can do this pretty much in every town around the world…because we're so international. This man lives in Vienna, but he's Colombian. We have Venezuelans, we have Americans, we have English people, we have Moldavian, African. That's part of the thing: I love the multiculturalism of the whole thing.

Hans Zimmer Will Not Be Playing The Vegas Sphere

But if you catch 'Diamond in the Desert,' you can see the performance in the Dubai Sphere.

Have you guys ever talked about playing the Sphere in Las Vegas? Does it interest you?

ZIMMER: Yes, we absolutely talked about it, and then I had a big falling out with the guy who owns the Sphere—on my birthday, no less!

Was it over something stupid or something big?

ZIMMER: It was about something really stupid.

It's very disappointing because this would be amazing in that Sphere.

ZIMMER: So, no on the Sphere, but you saw the Sphere in Dubai. That was another reason; we do Interstellar in this amazing building, and the projection was Paul and the company that did the Queen’s Jubilee and managed to do amazing things to Buckingham Palace. So, pretty good.

New Listeners of Hans Zimmer Should Start With ‘Dune’

“The Dune family is amazing.”

If someone has never heard anything that you've composed, what is the first thing you'd like them listening to and why?

ZIMMER: It's always the last thing, really. I sort of love Dune. I love where I am right now, but my style has shifted and changed over the years. Of course it has because I get bored very easily. And why? Because the Dune family is amazing. Because the Dune family, as far as music is concerned, is this band that you just saw up on the screen. Had we not known each other so well, because the first part of Dune was done during COVID, I don't think I would have been able to pull it off because all the musicians could record at home, and they knew what I meant because we've been playing together.

I think the first two Dunes are masterpieces, and I am over the moon that they've been successful, which is allowing Denis to make Dune: Messiah. Have you started working on the music? What can you tell people?

ZIMMER: Actually, I have to tell you that a lot of Dune 2 was written before Denis started shooting because we weren't greenlit for the longest time because we had to prove that Dune Part One… Have I started writing? No. Not quite yet. Oh, god, it's a very complicated one, but I love working with Denis so I'm actually going to just focus on that, nothing else, and just really spend the time doing it.

Completely. I'm really over the moon that there are three of them.

Hans Zimmer On His Understated Work On This Steve McQueen Film

You've written so many compositions and worked on so many movies. Is there one that you wish had gotten a little bit more attention because you're really proud of the work, but it just never really blew up?

ZIMMER: Quite recently, I worked on a Steve McQueen movie called Blitz, which is about a little boy during the Second World War when the bombs are hailing down on them. My mother was a refugee during the Second World War in London, and she would always tell me the stories of what it was like with the bombs and everything. When Steve phoned me, he said, “You'll understand your mum better.” Then, I watched his movie, and I suddenly felt the stories that my mum had told me, as opposed to just hearing the stories. It's just a master filmmaker making an amazing movie, and I think three people went to see it.

I was one of those three. For anyone who has Apple TV, you can watch it on Apple TV, and it's a fantastic film.

ZIMMER: So you quite liked it?

I did.

How Pharrell and The Smiths' Johnny Marr Inspired The Tour