A man who needs no introduction, two-time Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer has been touring the world with remarkable live performances of his greatest works on his Hans Zimmer Live Tour. Now, fans across the world will have the chance to experience it all in the big-screen concert experience Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert. This global event will be available in select theaters for a limited time, but you can catch it before anyone else, Los Angeles, because Collider is honored to offer readers and fans the opportunity for a shared evening of magical, musical storytelling. Join us for this unbelievable night of celebration at an advanced showing, followed by a chance-of-a-lifetime Q&A with Zimmer himself. Check out the full details on how to enter for your chance to win tickets below.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert captures an extraordinary showcase of Zimmer’s most iconic compositions, the music that’s directly tied our heartstrings to epics like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, The Lion King, and so many more. Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by the award-winning Paul Dugdale, this concert film offers a career and decade-spanning collection of masterpieces performed live by his band and a world-class orchestra, taking place across beautiful locations, including the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. In Diamond in the Desert, the Arabian Desert dunes, the heights of the Burj Al Arab, and other landscapes provide breathtaking backdrops to these unforgettable pieces in a night you won’t forget.

In addition to the performance, the concert film also features conversations with Nolan, Villeneuve, Bruckheimer, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, The Smiths’ singer-songwriter, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, and Dune co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. These collaborators offer viewers insight into Zimmer’s creative process and we’ll get to explore the stories and the inspiration behind some of cinema’s most influential pieces.

On stage, Zimmer is joined by his 18-piece band, which includes Musical Director Nick Glennie-Smith (keyboard/piano/accordion), Lebo Morake (vocalist – The Lion King), Judith Sephuma (vocalist), Pedro Eustache (woodwinds), Lisa Gerrard (vocalist – Gladiator), Loire Cotler (vocalist – Dune), Juan Garcia-Herreros (electric bass), Guthrie Govan (guitar), Aleksandra Suklar (percussion), Holly Madge Jaspal (drums), Aicha Djidjelli (drums), Steven Doar (keyboards/percussion), Tina Guo (cello), Andy Pask (bass/electric bass), Rusanda Panfili (violin), Leah Zeger (violin/vocalist), Molly Rogers (violin/vocalist) and Nile Marr (guitar).

‘Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert’ Screening Details

Be among the first to see Hans Zimmer’s live performances on the big screen with us at our advanced screening. This event takes place in Los Angeles, near Beverly Hills, on Tuesday, March 11. The film will begin at 6 pm, followed by a Q&A with Zimmer, moderated by our own Steve Weintraub.

How to Get ‘Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert’ Tickets