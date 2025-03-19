From every angle, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film series is a masterclass in cinema. A heavy understanding of the books first penned by Frank Herbert has allowed a well-written, deeply thought-out screenplay to be penned, while performances from an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin, make those words and scenes come to life. Visually, the development and shots of Arrakis and Giedi Prime make audiences feel like they’ve truly been swept away into another universe. At the beating heart of it all is an unforgettable and goosebump-inducing score composed by two-time Academy Award-winner, Hans Zimmer. The music of Dune carries so much of the story on its shoulders, and — whether it's realized by viewers or not — is constantly informing the audience how to feel from scene to scene.

2024’s Dune: Part Two features a combination of recycled themes that are recognizable from 2021’s Dune, as well as new hooks and melodies that were crafted with the second half of the story in mind. Melding both together in such a unique way is just one of the many reasons that Zimmer is one of the best in the biz, but the composer recently revealed that he had the score for the celebrated sequel prepared long before they were given the greenlight.

During a recent Q&A session with Collider’s Steve Weintraub following our screening of Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, the maestro pulled the curtain back on the filmmaking process, explaining,

“Actually, I have to tell you that a lot of Dune 2 was written before Denis started shooting because we weren't greenlit for the longest time because we had to prove that Dune Part One…”

Although he stopped himself there, we can safely presume that the point Zimmer was going for was that the studio needed Dune to be a hit before they could give the okay for the follow-up. It's more than $410 million global box office haul, 10 Academy Award nominations and six wins — including one to Zimmer for Best Original Score — certainly solidified its successful status.

The Music of ‘Dune’ Is Hans Zimmer’s Favorite — For Now