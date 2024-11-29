Dune: Part Two has been one of the biggest movies of the year, garnering universal acclaim from both critics and general audiences on its way to grossing more than $700 million at the global box office. However, the film has been under a different kind of microscope the last few months following the announcement that its score, which was produced by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, would be ineligible for the Oscars due to its similar to the Dune: Part One score. Since then, director Denis Villeneuve has weighed on, sharing his opinion on the Academy’s ruling, calling it unfair. Now, Hans Zimmer himself has finally broken his silence to Variety on the decision to scratch his Dune 2 score from Oscar contention after winning the Oscar for Best Original Score for Dune:

"Listen, I am potentially confronted with an odd problem, which I think is quite interesting because of the amount of music that comes from the first movie into the second. We are not a normal sequel. We’re not like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” you have a theme for Jack Sparrow that comes again. This is different. “Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two” are one story, so it would make no sense for me to go and change the theme for the characters. I knew what the last note of the second one was before I wrote the first note of the first one, and I had the whole arc in my head of how to develop what we were going to do. There was the story that I was ineligible. What you’re saying you shouldn’t be allowed to use this form of storytelling. “The Lord of the Rings” used this form of storytelling as well. They had one book and one story which they needed because of its sheer size and weightiness, they needed to divide into three parts. We are dividing it into three parts, but we had to split the first book. Here’s the thing, I’m not going to win an Oscar for the second one if I won an Oscar for the first one, which I did, right? That’s not the point. My point is be careful about these rules because what you’re doing is in the back of the studio’s mind, the Oscars are important, and you’re influencing the way you are saying whether we can create art or not. You’re saying you can’t do that because we won’t allow art to be nominated. We should have the freedom to find ways to create whatever comes to us. Denis made the right choice by splitting a heavy-duty book into two parts. Before I went on tour, everybody was saying to me, “Oh, the audience’s attention span is terrible these days, and you have to make things short.” Well, that’s not true. The “Pirates” piece is 14 minutes. I think “The Dark Knight” piece is 22 minutes and the audience is with us. And when Denis wants to go and do “Dune” in two long parts, the audience will stay with us. But part of that is you have to go and be able to develop your themes. You have to think of your themes and how you develop them over five hours. So, don’t tell me that makes me ineligible. It really isn’t about me, it’s about the movie."

It has to be more disheartening than the average person can imagine, to work so incredibly hard on something and have it be robbed of the highest level of recognition by someone who has no clue what the creative process was like. Zimmer spent countless hours producing the score for Dune: Part Two, and just because it bears some similarities to the first film doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be recognized, as it is universally agreed to be one of the many phenomenal aspects of the 2024 sci-fi epic. It would have also been a mistake to make the score completely different from Dune: Part One’s Oscar-winning composition, considering Dune: Part Two is a direct sequel taking place immediately after the original. The Academy would be remiss to not make this right and allow Zimmer’s score to compete for an Oscar at the 2025 Academy Awards.

What Other Movies Has Hans Zimmer Composed the Score For?

Hans Zimmer has won two Oscars in his career, Dune: Part One being his most recent win with his first coming nearly 30 years ago for his work as the composer on The Lion King, the classic animated movie. Zimmer has also been nominated for a whopping 10 Oscars in his career, including his work on several Christopher Nolan movies such as Dunkirk, Interstellar, and Inception. He also composed the score for the original Gladiator, which has a sequel now playing in theaters, and Sherlock Holmes, the classic mystery film starring Robert Downey Jr.

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score is currently ineligible for an Academy Award. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the situation and watch Dune: Part Two on Max.

