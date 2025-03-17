Hans Zimmer loves the challenge of crafting a pulse-pounding score for an exciting, action-packed movie, and his next major project—Joseph Kosinski’s F1—looks like it's going to be no exception. With the Formula One-inspired film set to hit theaters this summer, anticipation is building for Zimmer’s latest, which stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who left the sport after a career-ending crash in the 1990s. However, when his old friend—played by Javier Bardem—recruits him to help a struggling underdog team, APXGP, at the back of the grid, Hayes finds himself back behind the wheel. His mission is to mentor rising star Joshua Pearce, played by Snowfall’s Damson Idris, and help APXGP fight its way up the rankings against the dominant real-life F1 teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

Last week, Collider held a special screening event in Los Angeles for Hans Zimmer: Diamond in the Desert, the upcoming concert film featuring Zimmer and his band in Dubai. During the post-screening Q&A with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, which was sponsored by Rolls-Royce, Zimmer was asked about his work on the film and whether any of his music would appear in the recently released—and thrilling—trailer, Zimmer confirmed that he and frequent collaborator Steve Mazzaro have been deep in the creative process:

“God, I wrote a bunch of themes. I got together with my friend Steve Mazzaro, who is an amazing genius and was in this band at one point, but really preferred the life with his wife and being at home as opposed to schlepping around the world. But Steve was very important, actually. He did a tremendous amount of really amazing work on this thing, and we are this close to finishing it.”

Hans Zimmer Says Waiting for 'F1' Will Be "Worth It"

Zimmer and Mazzaro have worked together on multiple projects, including Top Gun: Maverick—another Kosinski-directed adrenaline rush, so if F1 follows suit, audiences can expect a score that matches the speed, intensity, and sheer spectacle of elite motorsport, and given how much Kosinski likes to push the boundaries of filmmaking, Weintraub also asked Zimmer about his reaction to the cutting-edge cinematography, which incorporates smaller, high-tech cameras to capture an unprecedented perspective inside the cockpit, similar to those of the fighter jets in Maverick. Zimmer wouldn't give much away, but said fans wouldn't be disappointed.

“Well, yes. [Laughs] On the other hand, put a gun to Steve's head and ask him. Here's the great thing: let us surprise you. It's worth it.

The movie will premiere globally on June 25 before opening in North America on June 27.