There have been few modern film composers celebrated as much as Hans Zimmer. His work with fellow legend Christopher Nolan has been particularly memorable. Now thanks to the composer’s upcoming album Hans Zimmer LIVE fans get to relive his incredible library of work. This includes pieces from Nolan’s sci-fi epic Interstellar and Sony Classical has given fans a taste of the upcoming Album by releasing “Interstellar Suite: Part 1 and Part 2 (Live)”.

While it feels like Interstellar has become both Nolan and Zimmer’s forgotten film since it released in 2014, it’s one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. The emotional epic scale of Cooper’s journey played so complexly by Matthew McConaughey as he and his team of astronauts try to find a way to save the Earth is one of the most thought-provoking journeys you’ll ever embark on. How Nolan combines high level concepts in both space and time travel is next to none with the director’s now staple emphasis on practical effects being mind-blowing to this day. Cooper’s relationship with his daughter and the ending he shares with her in particular will stay with you to the point that you’re in tears every time you think about it.

However, like all great films, Interstellar wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without its brilliant musical score from Zimmer. The composer has been praised for his work on films like The Dark Knight trilogy, The Lion King, and Man of Steel, but his beautiful score for Interstellar is rarely ever talked about. This film is the rare moment Zimmer forwent his more bassy and explosive style. Interstellar features a more emotionally intimate, less in your face, score that is heavy on the organ, strings, and classic sci-fi undertones. Like the film itself, it’s a score that makes you think and drives the character-driven message home in tear-jerking, yet satisfyingly grand fashion. Like all of Zimmer’s best work, you feel like you've been on a rich journey of your own with Interstellar’s sound, and it tells a beautifully bittersweet human story all its own. These new "Suite" tracks perfectly recapture the adventurous and deeply emotional spirit of Zimmer’s original score.

Like mentioned before, these two tracks will be part of the larger album Hans Zimmer LIVE. The double album will feature all new reimagined versions of some of his most iconic music from his classics like Gladiator, The Dark Knight, The Lion King, Inception, The Last Samurai, and Pirates of the Caribbean along with underrated gems like Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, and Man of Steel. The album is releasing on March 3, 2023, and can be pre-ordered here. This album is accompanying the Hans Zimmer LIVE tour which is starting in April 2023. You can buy tickets and find all dates on the tour’s website. Until then, you can listen to both "Interstellar Suites" down below along with the trailer for Nolan's sci-fi epic.