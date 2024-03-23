The Big Picture Hans Zimmer announces North American tour with a mix of iconic film scores, promising a visual and audio spectacle for fans.

Tour includes special birthday show at Madison Square Garden and tunes from Gladiator, Interstellar, and more beloved soundtracks.

Zimmer, his 18-piece band, and full orchestra will perform in 17 cities including New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Seven years after bringing his incredible lineup of film scores across the U.S. for a live tour, Hans Zimmer is ready to do it again. The Academy Award-winning composer, known for his work on everything from Gladiator to Interstellar, will soon return to North America this fall with his hit tour Hans Zimmer Live following another successful run in Europe in 2023. Zimmer, his 18-piece live band, and a full orchestra will begin their journey across the continent in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena on September 6. In total, they'll visit 17 cities between the U.S. and Canada, including the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 6.

Zimmer last appeared stateside in 2017 when he rocked out at Coachella playing the hits from his long career in Hollywood. This run for the legendary artist will include a special celebratory show at Madison Square Garden in New York for his birthday on September 12, in addition to the other destinations. Each show promises a visual and audio spectacle as he and his fellow musicians perform iconic scores as part of newly arranged concert suites that put a spin on his music. For his North American shows, concert-goers can expect to hear tunes from the scores of the aforementioned Gladiator and Interstellar alongside Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and his most recent Oscar-winning work, Dune.

Choosing exactly what to play for the live shows is no doubt a challenge for Zimmer considering his omnipresence throughout film. Anyone who has seen a Christopher Nolan title has more than likely heard the composer's work, given their frequent collaborations including Inception, Dunkirk, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight trilogy. Zimmer's resume also features No Time to Die, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Kung Fu Panda, 12 Years A Slave, and Top Gun: Maverick, with his more recent work appearing in Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Netflix's Damsel. Although his efforts have garnered much praise - and an armload of awards - he shared the love with his bandmates and the audience in an official statement, promising a show to remember:

I’m thrilled to return to perform in North America with my wonderful band and excited to share this phenomenal show. I love this feeling of uniting my family of extraordinary musicians with you, the audience. Just an unbelievable group of talents, who in my opinion, are some of the best musicians in the world. But nothing would have meaning without the good grace and support of you, the other part of the family – the audience. Ultimately, the music connects us all, and I promise you this: we will always play our best, straight from the heart.

Where Will Hans Zimmer Visit on His Latest North American Live Tour?

Hans Zimmer Live is presented by Semmel Concerts and Concerts West, and it's expected to be a hot ticket when it begins this fall. Fans of the composer can get a taste of his live work from Europe in 2022 at home by streaming or picking up a copy of his live album with his band The Disruptive Collective, featuring several longtime musical collaborators including Gladiator's Lisa Gerrard, The Lion King's Lebo M., X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Loire Cotler, and Wonder Woman's Tina Guo among others. For those who hope to see Zimmer perform on-stage in person, however, check out a full list of North American tour dates below:

September 6 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

September 8 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

September 10 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

September 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

September 13 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

September 16 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

September 19 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

September 22 Chicago, IL United Center

September 25 Forth Worth, TX Dickies Arena

September 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

September 29 Las Vegas, NV Resorts World Theater

October 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

October 3 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

October 5 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

October 6 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the North American return of Hans Zimmer Live.

