Except for John Williams, it's hard for a film composer to reach household name status, but it's safe to proclaim that Hans Zimmer has successfully done so. After being a steady film composer in the 1980s and 1990s, working on films from a variety of genres, including Rain Man, True Romance, The Lion King, The Thin Red Line, and Gladiator, Zimmer ostensibly became the soundtrack for the archetypal modern blockbusters thanks to his work on most of Christopher Nolan's films, notably The Dark Knight trilogy, and revolutionizing the art of film scores for Denis Villeneuve's Dune series. Someone of his caliber could have elevated the longest-running franchise of the last 20 years — the Marvel Cinematic Universe — into something more epic, but he has his eyes set elsewhere. To be completely honest, I don't blame him, as even he has outshined the scope of the MCU.

Hans Zimmer Turned Down Offers To Score an MCU Movie

Between scoring road dramas, crime thrillers, war epics, sci-fi odysseys, and shoot-em-up action spectacles, there are few genres that Hans Zimmer hasn't brought his orchestral magic to. Working with respected auteurs like Nolan, Villeneuve, Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, James L. Brooks, and Nancy Meyers, Zimmer's authorial stamp is perhaps just as pronounced, and audiences are always in for a treat when he's behind the orchestra or inventing new instruments, as he did for Dune. Audiences flock to the German composer like he's a rockstar, attending special concerts and sending the soundtracks to Inception and Interstellar to the top of Spotify tracks.

Whether you're an actor, director, or even a composer, no one is safe from a question about the MCU and one's interest in participating in the mega-franchise. Martin Scorsese is well aware of the media frenzy that ensues when you provide an answer that even slightly besmirches the name of the Kevin Feige-led extended universe. As a guest on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the two-time Oscar winner stated he is "retired" from scoring superhero movies. "I’ve done the trifecta. I’ve done Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman," Zimmer said, rejecting any interest in scoring the soundtrack for a minor character. He also revealed that he has turned down offers from Marvel to conduct their music, with Zimmer saying that the "timing wasn't great." He later admitted, "And really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things right now."

Hans Zimmer Doesn't Need the MCU