He kicked off his career with the 1982 British drama Moonlighting but didn't become a household name until he received his first Oscar nomination for his breakout film, 1988's Rain Man. From there, Hans Zimmer has only gotten better and better. The two-time Oscar winner scores multiple movies every year, staying consistently exceptional each time and delivering some of the best and most iconic movie scores in history.

Being the case that Zimmer is many people's favorite composer of all time, the conversation about what his best score is always brings up an interesting discussion where dozens upon dozens of great movies come up. A competition that's even more strongly contended, though, is that of which are the best tracks that Zimmer has composed throughout his career. From the poignant to the exciting and poetic, Hans Zimmer's best songs are some of the best that have ever been created for a film. For variety's sake, this list will be limited to only one track per film.

10 "Davy Jones"

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the first three in particular, are full of hauntingly beautiful and irresistibly thrilling songs. The best of the three scores is perhaps the second one, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. The film is far bigger, more epic, and more emotional than its predecessor, which naturally demanded an equally grand score. Zimmer was up to the challenge.

The album has multiple of Zimmer's best songs, from "Jack Sparrow" to "The Kraken," but one stands clearly above the rest: "Davy Jones." The villain's theme, like him, is deeply complex and layered. Opening and closing with a music box solo that highlights his tragic past, with strings, organ, and bass then quickly joining in, it's a song as menacing as it is strangely sad. The instrumentation is refreshingly creative (a common strength of Zimmer's), and the double key change adds an awful lot of excitement to the theme.

9 "The Burning Bush"

'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Having worked on as many movies as he has, Zimmer has composed many criminally underrated scores, but one that is in most desperate need of more love is easily his score for the DreamWorks Animation musical The Prince of Egypt, an adaptation of the Book of Exodus. Zimmer was no stranger to composing musicals by 1998, having already won an Oscar for The Lion King, but even then, his work here exceeded all expectations.

The songs with lyrics were primarily composed by Stephen Schwartz, but the rest of the score was made by Zimmer, and it's some of the best work of his career. "The Burning Bush," in particular, perfectly captures the film's tone of wonder, mysticism, and spiritual grandeur. It's a delightfully long song with a beautiful sense of rising action, which makes it as emotionally stirring as the film it's from.

8 "Flight"

'Man of Steel' (2013)

It has pretty much become Zack Snyder's Man of Steel's defining feature that it's pretty divisive. Some love it for its grander, darker approach to the Superman mythos, while others dislike it precisely because of how hopeless and self-serious it feels. If there's one part of the movie whose high level of quality has never been up for debate, though, that's Hans Zimmer's score.

Man of Steel is one of the composer's best works, so choosing a single song as the best of the bunch is a daunting task. Thankfully, the fact that "Flight" is nothing short of one of the best superhero movie songs of all time makes it easy to choose it. It's a rousing melody with a flawless progression, capturing both the grounded epicness of Man of Steel and the sense of hope and heroism that defines Superman as a character. "Flight" serves as Henry Cavill's Superman's main theme, and it's almost as good as John Williams' 1978 version.

7 "Thunderbird"

'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

Thelma & Louise is not only one of the most perfect road trip movies ever made but also perhaps Hans Zimmer's most tragically underappreciated score. The composer's '80s and early '90s work, still unencumbered by the tropes that make some of his 21st-century work feel a little samey and repetitive, was constantly gleefully experimental. This is exemplified in the charming Western tone of Thelma & Louise, full of adventurous harmonicas and endlessly creative guitar riffs.

All of the grand nostalgia, originality, and sense of openness of the movie's score is encapsulated in its single best track: "Thunderbird," one of Zimmer's most unique songs and even one of the best movie songs of the entirety of the '90s. Perfectly mixing the composer's synth proclivities with a stunning electric guitar, the song creates a soundscape that flawlessly conveys the feeling of the endless deserts that the two main characters are driving through.

6 "He's a Pirate"

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Contrary to popular belief, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl wasn't scored by Zimmer but by his friend and apprentice, Klaus Badelt. When he was offered the movie, Zimmer was busy scoring The Last Samurai, but he managed to squeeze in some time to write some music for Pirates with Badelt—including the iconic main theme, "He's a Pirate."

All in all, Badelt did a phenomenal job with Curse of the Black Pearl, creating some of the iconic melodies that Zimmer would pick up for the film's many sequels, but there's no pirate movie song quite like "He's a Pirate," the genre's quintessential tune. Bombastic, exciting, and a great representation of Captain Jack Sparrow's personality, the song may be a bit short, but that minute and a half of duration is all it needs to put anyone in the mood for a solid sea-faring swashbuckler.