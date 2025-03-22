Hans Zimmer is one of the most legendary composers in film history, but there's one genre of film he'd rather not compose music for at all. The German composer is decidedly not a fan of musicals, despite having composed the score for one of Disney's most successful musicals of all time. He spoke about being a musical hater with Collider's Steve Weintraub at a Q&A for his new concert film, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert.

Zimmer discussed scoring The Lion King, which was later turned into an enormously successful stage musical:

I said to them, “I hate musicals.” They said, “We guarantee you it'll never be a musical.” But we had all these pieces left over and we went back to Africa and recorded the second album, Rhythm of the Pride Lands, which were the leftover bits, and we got into big trouble because we were spending money after the movie had come out, and, “Why are you guys still recording?” But that became the foundation for the musical. So, I did everything wrong.

Despite his disdain for the genre, Zimmer has, in fact, scored several musicals. In 1996, he scored Muppet Treasure Island, which remains his only truly live-action musical. He followed that with two DreamWorks animated musicals, The Prince of Egypt and The Road to El Dorado, in 1998 and 2000. Save for his score for Disney's 2019 Lion King remake, Zimmer has avoided the genre ever since.

What Films Has Hans Zimmer Worked on Recently?

In 2022 and 2024, he scored both parts of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune; however, he was controversially excluded from this year's Academy Awards for his score for the latter half. He will also score the third part of Villeneuve's trilogy, Dune Messiah, which is expected to begin production soon. Last year, he also scored Steve McQueen's WWII drama Blitz and Ron Howard's latest film, the period thriller Eden. The latter premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, but has yet to secure a release date. He will also score this summer's blockbuster motorsports movie, Joseph Kosinski's F1.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert features Zimmer and his band performing a career-spanning selection of his scores at a concert in Dubai. It also includes conversations with a number of Zimmer's collaborators, including Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, Jerry Bruckheimer, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, and Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert will premiere in select theaters beginning on March 19, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.