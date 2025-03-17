While touring around the world, legendary composer Hans Zimmer has gotten the chance to perform at some incredible venues, from the O2 Arena in Prague to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix. Last year also marked the first time in seven years he's brought the show back to North America with his "Hans Zimmer Live" tour, bringing him, his talented team, and a slate of beloved tunes from Georgia's Gas South Arena to Vancouver's Rogers Arena with a whole host of stops in between. Yet, there's one modern marvel in the United States that the Oscar winner has yet to inhabit even though it seems like the perfect stage for his sweeping scores — The Sphere in Las Vegas. According to Zimmer, that's unfortunately unlikely to happen anytime soon, though it's not for a lack of trying.

Zimmer recently spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub for a Q&A session following a screening of his upcoming concert film, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, where the subject of the Sphere was brought up. Opened in 2023, the venue has already become an iconic attraction, playing host to various shows, including a Backstreet Boys residency, just off the Las Vegas Strip with its immersive video and audio capabilities. In addition to its signature wraparound 16k resolution LED screen, it boasts an advanced concert-grade sound system built in partnership with HOLOPLOT with a focus on delivering high-quality 3D audio no matter where attendees are seated. Zimmer was on board with the idea of his best scores ringing through the venue, saying "Yes, we absolutely talked about it," but it all collapsed because "then I had a big falling out with the guy who owns the Sphere—on my birthday, no less!"

When asked about the nature of the dispute, the composer added that "It was about something really stupid." The Sphere is managed by Sphere Entertainment Co., an offshoot of the Madison Square Garden Company owned by the Dolan family. Even if the relationship between Zimmer and the group is sour, that hasn't stopped him from cooking up other unique partnerships to present his music in new ways. "So, no on the Sphere, but you saw the Sphere in Dubai because that was another reason," he said. "We do Interstellar in this amazing building, and the projection was Paul and the company that did the Queen’s Jubilee and managed to do amazing things to Buckingham Palace. So, pretty good."

What's Next on the Docket for Hans Zimmer?