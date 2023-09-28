The Big Picture Collider is partnering with 20th Century Studios to give readers an exclusive preview of Hans Zimmer's score for Gareth Edwards' new film, The Creator.

The film takes place in a bleak future where humanity is at war with artificial intelligence, and a former special forces operative is tasked with stopping the annihilation of humanity.

The film is described as a "truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling" that explores what it means to be human in a dystopian world. The score is suitably epic for the scope of the film.

Collider is delighted to give our readers the first opportunity to sample the work of maestro Hans Zimmer's latest work as we partner with 20th Century Studios to unveil a preview of his score for Gareth Edwards' newest film, The Creator. The score will be released on September 29 from Hollywood Records. Zimmer's score is suitably epic for the scope of the film, with visuals that bring to mind the worlds of films such as Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner and District 9. The film marks Zimmer's first collaboration with director Edwards.

Taking place in a bleak and nightmarish future, this film unfolds against the backdrop of an immense conflict pitting humanity against its own creation, artificial intelligence. Amidst this turmoil, a determined former special forces operative named Joshua (John David Washington) is enlisted in a desperate attempt to halt the war and safeguard the survival of the human race. His mission: to track down and eliminate the enigmatic mastermind behind the advanced AI, known as the Creator. This elusive figure has crafted a weapon capable of bringing about the annihilation of humanity.

To carry out this perilous assignment, Joshua assembles a team of highly skilled operatives. Together, they embark on a treacherous journey that takes them deep into enemy territory. However, their mission takes a shocking turn when they finally locate the world-ending weapon they were instructed to obliterate. Instead of a destructive machine, they encounter an AI entity in the guise of a young child, nicknamed 'Alphie' (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) posing a moral dilemma and raising profound questions about the nature of humanity and the consequences of technology gone awry.

A Truly Remarkable Piece of Storytelling

Collider's Maggie Lovitt described the film as a "truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling," praising Edwards' ability to make ideas used in the movie feel fresh and new that is "beautifully crafted" and "tries to unravel what it means to be a good human in a bad world."

The movie also stars Gemma Chan as Maya, Ken Watanabe as Harun, Sturgill Simpson as Shipley, Allison Janney as Howell, Ralph Ineson as Andrews, Marc Menchaca, along with Veronica Ngo as Kami. Edwards directs the feature from the screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz based on a story by Edwards. The movie is produced by Edwards, along with Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan.

The Creator opens exclusively in theaters on September 29. You can hear the exclusive sample from Zimmer's score for the film down below.