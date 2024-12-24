It will always be impossible to separate Jeremy Renner from his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, and even though he’s starred in other action franchises like Jason Bourne and Mission: Impossible, there’s one flick in his filmography he might wish would be forgotten. Renner stars alongside Bond girl Gemma Arterton in Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, the 2013 fairytale horror film that follows the duo of Hansel and Gretel, modern-day witch hunters who stumble into a case that could tell them everything they want to know about their past. Despite poor reviews of 14% from critics and 53% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the film grossed $226 million and is one of the top projects on Prime Video globally, currently in the #5 spot at the time of writing.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters was written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, and is based on the popular fairytale by Jacob and Wilheim Grimm. Wirkola made his directorial debut in 2007 with Kill Buljo: The Movie, a parody film of the Kill Bill franchise that he starred in alongside Stig Frode Henriksen and Natasha Angel Dahle. Two years later, he helmed Dead Snow, an unrated zombie horror film starring Jenny Skavlan and Charlotte Frogner, which spawned the sequel, Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, which he returned to write and direct. Wirkola also directed Violent Night, the 2022 R-rated Christmas action film starring David Harbour as Santa Claus which costars John Leguizamo. Wirkola has recently been tapped to direct Violent Knight 2, which will return Harbour as Santa, but details about the project are sparse at this time.

What Else Has Jeremy Renner Been in Lately?

Jeremy Renner was most recently in Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ Original series from Taylor Sheridan that was renewed for a Season 4. A few years ago, he also led his own Marvel Disney+ series, Hawkeye, which introduced the world to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. He featured alongside Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, and Jon Hamm in Tag, the 2018 action comedy that is currently absent from streaming but available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters stars Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton, and was written and directed by Tommy Wirkola. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates, and watch Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters on Prime Video globally and on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters Director Tommy Wirkola Cast Gemma Arterton , Famke Janssen , Peter Stormare , Jeremy Renner Runtime 98minutes Writers dante harper , Tommy Wirkola Budget $50 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+