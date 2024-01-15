The Big Picture Hanu Man, a Telugu-language superhero film, is winning hearts at the North American box office, grossing $9 million worldwide.

The movie is rooted in Indian mythology, with the protagonist gaining superhuman strength through a precious gem.

With the addition of more screens, the film aims to join the ranks of other successful Telugu-language films.

Hanu Man is rising in its glory at the North American box office. The Telugu-language superhero feature starring Teja Sajja in the lead role is winning hearts across the board grossing $9 million worldwide, against its modest budget of $2.5 million. The feature is now adding more screens in North America, Variety reports. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, the movie follows Hanumanthu (Sajja), whose life changes when he finds himself embroiled in a local conflict and discovers a precious gem, ‘Mani,’ which bestows him with superpowers akin to Lord Hanuman. He uses these powers to protect his village from evil forces but things take an evil turn when Michael, a superhero-obsessed person, learns about the Mani and wants to possess it.

'Hanu Man' Is Deeply Rooted in Indian Mythology

Image via RKD Films

Hanu Man is a spin on the name of Lord Hanuman a revered deity in Ramanya. He was a loyal companion to Rama and fought the battle against Ravan. Furthermore, he is considered one of the seven immortals of Indian mythology and is considered a very powerful and divine being. The 'Mani' in the movie bestows Hanumanthu with Lord Hanuman’s superhuman strength and ability to wield divine weapons.

“It was a crowded release weekend, but we were well prepared and put in a lot of thought, had a release strategy planned for the film, and we covered every city. For a film of this scale, opening across 430 locations is pretty good,” Nirvana Studio’s Sundeep Yerramreddy said in a statement. The release strategy indeed was carefully thought out as the feature debuts on the Indian festival of Sankranthi as well as in the days leading up to the much-awaited consecration of Lord Rama’s temple in Ayodhya, India, next week. Along with Sajja, the movie casts Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai. The movie is garnering much appreciation for its portrayal of the mythology along with a self-aware twist and good performances.

With the added screens, Yerramreddy hopes earning worth “$6 million to $7 million is achievable at this point.” If it does Hanu Man will be standing next to features like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the Baahubali films, and Prabhas’ Salaar as one of the highest-grossing Telugu-language films in North America. “The response is overwhelming. It feels surreal. I’m humbled by all the praises and love,” Sajja said. Added producer Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla, “This is possible only because of the audience. This is their success. Just one word – gratitude.”

Hanu Man is in theaters now, you can check out the trailer below: