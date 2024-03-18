The Big Picture Discover the absurd misadventures of journalist Paul Green in the dark comedy Hapless, available on Peacock from April 10.

In the series, Paul navigates the world of the UK's anti-Semitic movement in a humorous and thought-provoking way.

The series also stars Jeany Spark, Mike Fenton Stevens, Josh Howie, Sally Phillips and Nick Blood.

Hapless, the British dark comedy, is heading to the United States after it was acquired by Peacock. Developed by international and award-winning filmmaker Gary Sinyor (New Line’s The Bachelor and Leon the Pig Farmer), the series stars Tim Downie (known for his work on Outlander, Good Omens and Baldur's Gate) as Paul Green, a single, freelance journalist working for the 4th largest Jewish publication in the UK. Both seasons of the acclaimed sitcom will be available to stream on Peacock from April 10.

The series also stars the likes of Jeany Spark, Mike Fenton Stevens, Josh Howie, Sally Phillips and Nick Blood.

“The goal of Hapless has always been to unite viewers through laugh-out-loud comedy,” said Sinyor. “Peacock has been a great partner by bringing my off-beat British/Jewish humor combo to the States which is the ultimate home of long-running classic sitcoms. I hope my particular brand of storytelling will appeal to our American cousins on the left, right and centre. Frankly, you could do with a laugh.”

What Is 'Hapless' About?

Hapless is a British television series that revolves around the life of Paul Green, an American journalist based in London, who becomes inadvertently embroiled in the world of UK's small but alarming anti-Semitic movement. Despite its serious underlying theme, the series is a comedy, navigating the absurdities and painfully dark humour arising from Paul's sometimes disastrous misadventures. He tries to navigate his personal and professional life while dealing with the complexities and misunderstandings that arise from his interactions with the anti-Semitic group, the Jewish community, and other characters he encounters along the way.

The show explores themes of identity, culture clash, and the often blurred lines between ideological extremes, but the entire time, presents it via an absurd, comedic lens. It showcases how Paul, as an outsider trying to make sense of a peculiar and sometimes hostile environment, encounters a series of bizarre situations and characters that challenge his perceptions and morals.

Hapless has been praised for its unique approach to tackling sensitive subjects with humor, providing both laughter and a platform for reflection on the absurdities of prejudice and the importance of understanding and tolerance in contemporary society.

Hapless will debut on Peacock, starting on April 10. Check out the trailer down below: