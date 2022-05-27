In the last few years, there have been a considerable amount of films centered around the difficulties of getting an abortion—understandably so, considering just how fragile the right to choose truly is, as shown in recent events. Cristian Mingiu’s 2007 film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days followed two Romanian students, Otilia and Gabriela, as they try to find an illegal abortion for Gabriela, while 2020’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always from Eliza Hittman showed the journey of two friends in Pennsylvania going to New York City in order for 17-year-old Autumn to get an abortion.

While these films focused on the absurd hurdles women have had to overcome in their right to choose, many of these films have also given these women someone who acts as their support system and gives them aid in their most dire time of need. Yet what makes Happening, from director Audrey Diwan, such a difficult and heartbreaking watch, is how Diwan (who also co-wrote the film with Marcia Romano and Anne Berest) isolates the lead character of Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a woman in need of an abortion who can’t rely on the help of others. It’s this type of solitude and the inherent horror that comes with having to undertake this action without any support that makes Happening so effective and one of the most essential films ever made about abortion.

Set in 1963 France, Anne is a student who discovers she’s three weeks pregnant, and becomes determined to terminate the pregnancy. She knows that if she is forced to have this child, her education will be over, her own life will become focused around this life that she doesn’t want to bring into this world, and she will likely resent the child because of it. As her classmates mention, to become pregnant would mean one’s life would be over, and that’s just not an option for Anne.

Image Via Wild Bunch

RELATED: How 'Happening' Shows The Power Of Fear Through Its Suffocating Silence

Yet despite Anne having close friends at school, she can’t reach out to them for help. They don’t know that she’s pregnant, and when she passingly mentions abortion, they are taken aback by even the mention of it. Anne’s only option is an illegal abortion, which could send her to jail or possibly kill her. Diwan almost turns Anne’s journey into a claustrophobic horror story, where there is nowhere she can run to, nowhere she can find solace, and with a clock ticking down before her options are even more limited.

Diwan’s story is almost hauntingly quiet, yet the terror that Anne is going through comes through in Vartolomei’s performance. Her eyes show the fear and uncertainty that is under her calm and collected surface, knowing that if she shows her true feelings, it could put her life in danger. Vartolomei is tremendous here, as in every scene, we can see how the oppressive nature of the world around her is suffocating her and her future. That lack of a choice, and even the inability to open up and share the fears she has, and accept comfort from those closest to her, makes this a grim reality that now feels closer than we’d like to consider.

Diwan balances Anne’s lack of choice with the men in her life that make choices that harm her inability to choose what is right for her own body. When a close friend discovers she’s pregnant, he tries to Anne to have sex with him, since the worst possible outcome has already happened. Diwan also shows Anne’s various doctor visits, and how their choices about Anne’s body are out of her own control. If anything, these doctors have harmed her worse than if she hadn’t gone at all, stating that Anne “left me no choice,” or telling her that “you have no choice.” While this might have come off as heavy-handed, Diwan manages to make these moments work, an eerie example of the power these people have over her own body. The world around Anne is full of options and opportunities, they’re just not ones that she can be a part of, thanks to that lack of choice.

Image Via Wild Bunch

Through Anne’s story, Diwan is also exploring the absurdity of sexual inequality. Women fear that finding the wrong man could ultimately lead to a choice that would, as previously mentioned, ruin their lives, whereas men are allowed to be more free with their sexual appetites. Without having the freedom with one’s own body, there can never be equality, always leaving women shamed for their choices, while men get to have their fun without the repercussions, pain, and ruined lives.

Unfortunately, Happening comes at a time when it feels even more important and necessary than ever, but even without that added importance on Happening’s back, Diwan has made a needed film about the dangers of going backward, and what that could mean for those involved. Through the character of Anne, Happening shows that this is a choice that no person should have to face alone, and that doing so makes this choice an even more difficult one to handle. Diwan’s reflective, quiet tone only highlights the sheer dread of this situation, and shows that restriction and taboos about such issues only makes this world a more cruel and terrifying place. With Happening, Diwan has crafted a horror story that is becoming a haunting and very real possibility.

Rating: A-

Happening is now playing in select theaters and comes to VOD on June 21.

'Juno': The Abortion Movie That Isn't About Abortion

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ross Bonaime (302 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Senior Film Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe