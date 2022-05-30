One of the greatest quotes about cinema came from Roger Ebert, who said that movies “are the most powerful empathy machine in all the arts.” How individual films generate that empathy, though, varies wildly to an extraordinary degree. Some features may opt to use a specific color scheme to get audiences inside the mind of a character. Perhaps emotionally raw archival footage in a documentary can wring empathy from prospective moviegoers. For the French drama Happening, director Audrey Diwan uses many techniques to get the audience to feel for the harrowing experiences of the film’s protagonist. The most vivid of these, though, is the sparse sound design of Happening, which demonstrates how you can say a lot while speaking so quietly.

Happening is focused on Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a student living in France in 1963, a time when abortion was illegal in the country. She’s got so many ambitions for the future, but they’re all thrown into jeopardy when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. Anne wastes no time in immediately seeking out an abortion, though the legal standard of this era means that she must be extra careful. Now, this young woman is paranoid about everything in her life. Does she look pregnant to others? Is the person she’s talking to about a potential abortion going to rat her out? What will her life look like now?

All this uncertainty is constantly weighing on Anne and the sound design of Happening is a quietly impressive way to both immerse viewers into her worldview and convey all the ambiguity plaguing her existence. For starters, there’s a sense of realism to how often Happening eschews a score in favor of just letting a handful of natural noises occupy the soundtrack. When Anne is sitting with her friends and watching classmates play a rough game of soccer, the audience is privy to the same din that they’d be hearing if they were at this actual location. The viewer is meant to feel like they’re right there with Anne, not a detached spectator.

Even more importantly, though, is how the sparse sound design often makes the audience as jittery and uncertain as Anne. The dominant silence of Happening makes the noises that do emerge hit like a ton of bricks. When Anne is walking down a hallway at night to sneak food from the kitchen, for instance, every creak of the floorboards or the rattle of the fridge opening makes one dig their nails in their armrests. The tiniest disturbances are now enough to send your anxiety through the roof.

If people catch Anne in this act, they’re going to start asking questions about why she’s so hungry that she’d sneak out to grab food like this. Once that starts, it’s only a matter of time before they also learn about her pregnancy. The unspoken weight of this kind of societal disapproval, not to mention the prospective thwarting of Anne’s plans to secure an abortion, lends gripping importance to every noise that shatters the presiding silence of Happening. This is true even when Anne is interacting with potentially helpful figures, like a woman who might have information on how to undergo an abortion.

Their nighttime walk through a park is primarily defined by quiet dialogue exchanges between the two women. However, every snap of a twig or rustle of bushes that plays against their words makes one immediately wonder if a disapproving authority figure is about to pop out and end a potential source of salvation for Anne. The restraint in the sound doesn’t just accentuate the danger in potentially helpful interactions featuring Anne. Diwan’s screenplay also has realistically brutal sequences where those close to Anne push her farther away, with such moments landing extra hard because of Happening’s approach to sound.

A scene where Anne tries to broach the topic of abortion to her two best friends hits so hard because the disapproving words of her chums are played against stark emptiness on the soundtrack. There’s no music or sounds to distract from the obliviously curt and dismissive sentences from supposedly trustworthy people in Anne’s life. Meanwhile, a mid-movie interaction between Anne and her mom, Gabrielle (who has no idea about her daughter’s pregnancy), culminates in Gabrielle smacking her daughter.

Previously, the only sound that registered in this scene was the nearby soft sound of water coming into the ocean. Shattering that tranquility is the sound of a hand hitting a young woman’s cheek. The ensuing silence scattering from the scene hits harder than if the two characters had engaged in a shouting match. This act was so overwhelming to Anne that she can’t even think or process what was happening. The minimalist sound design proves effective here and throughout Happening in capturing the isolated existence of Anne as she navigates this unforeseen pregnancy.

The sparseness of the auditory aspects of Happening even extends to the bursts of its score composed by Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine. Their default approach to the score of Happening is to utilize the plucking of a single guitar string or the sharp playing of a single piano key. These solitary instrumental performances provide another musical parallel to how alone Anne is in her own life while also conveying an ominous ambiance. Such an eerie atmosphere is not meant to demonize the process of getting an abortion, but rather to convey how much danger and uncertainty plague Anne’s everyday life now. Around any corner could be someone willing to throw Anne over to the authorities for trying to “take care” of her pregnancy, a prospect more terrifying than many slasher movie villains.

Happening’s sound design may be subdued, but it’s by no means devoid of craft. This is especially apparent in a critical sequence depicting Anne undergoing an abortion in a woman’s apartment. This is where the lack of sound in the film becomes an explicit part of the plot, as Anne is told to not make a peep lest the neighbors think something’s up and call the cops. The score drops out here and the sound design initially consists of only the occasional clutching of metal tools. Every ensuing whine or whimper from Anne leads one to clutch their breath, wondering if this will finally be the noise that brings an end to one woman’s quest to have autonomy over her body.

This sequence is the culmination of Happening’s approach to using sound design to convey how much silence dominates the lives of women. People of this gender are often treated in a patriarchal society like they should be seen, not heard. This is as true in casual social situations as it is in scenarios where the needs of women go against the rigid norms of society. Within Happening, the sparse sound design emphasizes how much silence surrounds Anne. Additionally, it also proves instrumental in the various depictions of Anne trying to not disrupt that silence while quietly attempting to regain control over her body.

For women and other people belonging to genders impacted by abortion bans, even the tiniest noise can make all the difference for the future. With the restrained approach to its score and sounds, Happening harrowingly communicates this power that lies in even the most throwaway disturbance. Through such masterful sound design, Happening places viewers deep within the desperate and determined mindset of Anne. It’s an especially vivid and impressive manifestation of Ebert’s notion that cinema can be used for richly empathetic means. In this case, it’s the kind of richly empathetic means that will ring in your ears for days afterward.

