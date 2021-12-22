[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Happiest Season.]A year after the release of Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season on Hulu, the ending debate rages on!

The movie stars Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart as Harper and Abby, a couple gearing up for the holidays with plans to spend them with Harper’s family. The thing is, Harper hasn’t come out to her family yet so she asks Abby to pretend that they’re just roommates until she’s ready. That right there is a big and troubling ask to make, but on top of that, the pressures of being back home get to Harper and she makes a number of other not-so-great decisions that put Abby in an increasingly uncomfortable position. In the end, Harper steps up and comes out to her family to save her relationship. She offers Abby an impassioned apology and Abby forgives her.

Personally? I think Davis’ performance makes the scene and heavily contributes to the ending working well enough. But, there’s also no forgetting that Harper did some bad, bad things and then the fact that Aubrey Plaza’s character became a social media sensation didn’t help Harper’s case much. Harper dated Riley secretly back in high school and while in town for the holidays, Riley and Abby have an encounter that shows off a whole lot of chemistry and understanding between the two of them. That sparked the great Happiest Season debate — should Abby have ended up with Riley or Harper? And Riley seems to be the runaway favorite.

With Station Eleven's 10-episode run on HBO Max currently underway, Davis joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night and asking about where she stands on the matter was an absolute must during the conversation. Here’s what she told me when I asked if she thinks Harper deserved to be forgiven:

“No! I don’t know. She was a piece of shit. But also you saw the worst three days of their life. I think in the context of a movie, no! She sucks! She’s not fun. She didn’t have as cool of a wardrobe as Aubrey’s character. Aubrey was hot and cool, and Harper was uptight and wearing her mom’s cocktail dress. I get it!”

However, Davis also conveyed some open mindedness by pointing out the fact that dealing with such a situation in real life is far different from exploring it in a 102-minute movie.

“But I also think if it was real life and not a movie — which it’s not, it is a movie — you know, you have really shitty times with your partner that then you reflect on and you’re like, ‘Is that you? Did I see the real you then or is the real you the rest of the time?’ And you kind of unpack it in this sort of slow way.”

But even after considering that perspective, Davis confirmed that while she wishes it were different, she’s not team Harper:

“She was bad and shitty. I get it. It’s hard. I feel bad that people hated her so much. I was like, I wish I could have figured out how to make it better. And I totally get the criticism, but a little part of me is like, ‘I’m sorry.’ Yeah, she’s a shitty girl.”

Eager to hear more from Davis on her filmography? We’ve got loads more from where that came from! Be sure to check out her 45-minute Collider Ladies Night interview in podcast form below to hear more about her stellar new mini-series, Station Eleven, what made Denis Villeneuve a standout actor’s director on Blade Runner 2049, how she scored her agent and so much more!

