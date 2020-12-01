A delight of a Thanksgiving treat was dropped by Hulu last week with the release of Happiest Season, but if it’s up to co-writer/director Clea DuVall, the story won’t stop there. In a new interview, DuVall expressed her interested in making a Happiest Season sequel, and given how passionate fan reactions to the film (and its ending) have been, I’m mighty curious to see what direction the story might take.

'Happiest Season' Director Clea DuVall Defends That "Devastating" Harper Scene "We all have our baggage, we all have our main triggers and our fight or flight responses."

Happiest Season is ostensibly a holiday romantic comedy that takes a dramatic turn, treating its characters like layered, complex human beings rather than cookie cutter archetypes in a Hallmark movie. When the film begins, Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) have been dating for about a year, and Abby is about ready to ask Harper to marry her. Harper invites Abby home for the holidays to meet her family, only there’s one wrinkle – Harper hasn’t yet told her conservative parents that she’s gay. So Abby poses as her roommate, and this trip finds Harper reverting back to her closeted self in an effort to earn her parents’ praise.

I won’t spoil the ending here for those who’ve seen it, but it offers a curious direction for a Happiest Season 2 to take. Speaking with Variety, DuVall said she’d be more than happy to make a sequel:

“I would love to do a sequel… I mean, I have a couple of ideas. We all had such a great time making the movie that we were talking about it then. But it was also just like, who knew if anybody would care about the movie or not? So I definitely am more than open to it.”

Clearly people do care about the movie, and are very passionate about Aubrey Plaza’s character Riley in particular. I have to assume if a Happiest Season sequel happens that Riley would be a part of that story. Maybe even just a full-on spinoff in which she's the protagonist?

Hulu boasted that Happiest Season performed well on the streaming service (the film was originally set for theatrical release before being moved to Hulu due to the pandemic), so hopefully a sequel is a possibility. For more on the film, check out our interviews with DuVall and Mary Holland, Stewart and Davis, and our deep-dive interview with Alison Brie.

