‘Happiest Season’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart & Mackenzie Davis Are a Perfect Pair in Hulu Holiday Rom-Com

It’s the most wonderful time of the year because the official trailer for Happiest Season is finally here. It’s been two years since we first learned about Sony Pictures’ Happiest Season back in 2018. Kristen Stewart was the first actor attached to director and co-writer Clea DuVall‘s feature (the movie is also based on her idea), with Mackenzie Davis later joining in 2019 to play the girlfriend of Stewart’s character. After a long wait, we finally — finally! — got a sneak peek at Stewart and Davis as the loved-up couple who spend the holidays together in September.

The Happiest Season trailer teases all of the seasonal joy of a traditional rom-com set during the Christmas holidays — but with some unique twists and plenty of hijinks. You see, Stewart plays Abby, a young woman who has decided she’s going to propose to her girlfriend, Harper (Davis), while the couple visits Harper’s family for the holidays. There’s a slight hiccup to Abby’s plan, however, as it is soon revealed that Harper has not yet come out to her conservative parents played by Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. The trailer promises Happiest Season will be both a groundbreaking feature as it puts a queer couple at the center of a familiar story while making that story feel like an accessible one where love and acceptance are celebrated. Stewart seems to be in her element at the heart of this movie, which looks to be equal parts light and heartwarming. Also, we cannot overlook Dan Levy as Abby’s best friend showing up to guide her through an otherwise uncertain holiday visit? I mean, if ever there was a reason for the season, it’s Happiest Season.

And if the story doesn’t get you hooked (but, like, how could it not?!), then perhaps the incredible cast assembled for Happiest Season will. In addition to Stewart, Davis, Levy, Garber, and Steenburgen, the Happiest Season cast includes Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Jake McDorman, Ana Gasteyer, Michelle Buteau, Sarayu Blue, and Mary Holland (who also serves as a co-writer). Even better, you won’t have to hoof it to the nearest theater to check out Happiest Season because Hulu acquired the Sony Pictures movie in October.

Happiest Season premieres on Hulu on November 25. You can watch the official trailer for the holiday rom-com below. For more, here’s what’s coming to Hulu through the end of the month.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.