90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are definitely not living together anymore. The reality couple got married in June 2023 and moved to Michigan to start their new life. However, after Palazzolo made an error in handling the immigration process for Pineda’s children, their relationship grew strained. However, they still seemed to be together after Pineda recently posted a photo of Palazzolo sleeping in bed without his signature hat on.

But Palazzolo’s Instagram is painting a completely different picture. While the reality star isn’t active on social media, he has been sharing a lot of pictures from New York City lately — and none of them feature his wife. One of Palazzolo’s latest Instagram story updates has been a picture of the NYC skyline from what appears to be a hotel room. His social media activity suggests that Palazzolo has not been in Michigan for a while now.

The Reality Couple Is Clearly Enjoying Their Time Apart

Image via TLC

On the other hand, Pineda soon deleted the picture she posted of her husband on her Instagram, which has led the fans to believe that their relationship is not doing so well. In fact, a lot of people are questioning whether the post was meant to humiliate her ex-husband. Palazzo, who has opened up about how insecure he feels about his bald head several times, has not responded to Pineda’s post. However, his recent social media posts suggest that he wants his fans to know that he is no longer living with Pineda.

While Palazzolo and Pineda have not officially confirmed the end of their marriage, Pineda has hinted at a new man in her life. The reality star recently took to her Instagram stories to share screenshots of her and her rumored boyfriend, Matt Branis. Pineda posted a screenshot of her sending a grocery list to her new partner, which suggested that they might have already moved in with each other.

Pineda Has Been Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Close

The texts also showed Pined asking her new boyfriend to get her coffee and flowers. But this hasn’t been the first time she has tried to subtly hint at their relationship online. As reported by the fan account 90 Day Fiancé Update, Pineda and Branis are known to flirt with each other through Instagram comments. While they have not gone public with their relationship just yet, Pineda has been seen without her wedding ring in her recent social media posts.

On the other hand, Palazzolo also seems to be enjoying single life and posted photos of himself cuddling up with two young women back in August 2024. His Instagram stories showed Palazzolo all dressed up with the caption: “Beautiful summer night downtown” with a heartface emoji. However, all his pictures with Pineda are still up on his Instagram feed. All 10 seasons of 90 Days Fiancé are available to stream on TLC GO.

