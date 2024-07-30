The Big Picture Tell All reveals rocky relationships for Happily Ever After couples, with most not sleeping together.

Some fan-favorite couples seem on good terms, while others face turmoil and potential breakups.

Season 8 end shows couples struggling, highlighting the challenges post-marriage life brings.

The first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All just aired, and it already dropped one of the most shocking reveals in the reality show's history. The Tell All never fails to be the highlight of the season. The Tell All is where “everything happens” and the host, Shaun Robinson, makes sure no stone is left unturned. This year, 90 Day Fiancé aims to take their Tell All to the next level by doing things they've never done before, like having all the stars live under one roof. With all the stars living together, their deepest, darkest secrets are bound to be revealed in record time.

In fact, drama and secrets already began to spill within hours of the couple arriving at the house. Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were officially broken up for good as they arrived separately and hadn't seen each other in six months. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda were still at each other's throats and everyone wondered if Michael Ilesanmi would speak for himself on this Tell All. However, there was one surprising quality most of the couples had in common: they weren't sleeping together. Several Happily Ever After? couples didn't share rooms that first night, which blew the minds of Shaun and the other costars.

Five 'Happily Ever After?' Couples Are Not On Good Terms

With all the couples now living under one roof and free to gossip, some truths did reveal themselves faster than normal. In Happily Ever After? Season 8, eight couples appeared in the series. Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, Patrick Mendez and Thais Ramone, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, and Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez all appeared to be on solid ground, despite whatever issues may have been raised during the show. However, the same can't be said for the rest of the stars. Foremost, one tumultuous couple, Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny, did not appear at the Tell All. Considering their sordid on-screen drama, followed by the off-screen rumors, it might be reasonable to speculate that the two didn't sleep together. Similarly, Big Ed and Liz parted ways for good about halfway through Season 8.

Their relationship was still over, as Liz arrived separately, and they slept apart. That leaves three more couples left. Angela Deem and Michael didn't appear at the mansion the first night. Their lack of presence created a few rumors, and she revealed at the Tell All that she and Michael were sleeping apart. They weren't the only ones, though. Gino and Jasmine and Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra also revealed they weren't sleeping together either. All the cast members and Shaun were blown away by the fact that most of the couples were sleeping apart. The women, like Ashley, Emily, and Loren, tried to wrap their minds around why the couples weren't even trying. Meanwhile, the men, like Patrick, just tried to pressure the other men to smooth over any issues they may have had.

Season 8 'Happily Ever After?' Couples Ended the Season on Rocky Ground

When Season 8 ended, most of the couples were not on good terms. Even the couples who had an easier segment and were on good terms at the Tell All were still on shaky ground once the season finished. Loren wanted more plastic surgery to enhance her breasts and Alexei was dead set against it. Ashley and Manuel were still arguing about the $1000 she sent him. So, of course, the riotous couples of the season would still have their own issues as well. The most popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise villain, Big Ed, called off the wedding without telling Liz, and this time it was for good. Liz showed up first to the Tell All house, where she revealed the exes hadn't seen each other in about six months. After spending time in Kansas for his birthday, Rob tried to break up with Sophie, but she had a panic attack.

Moments before the segment ended, Sophie was crying in the car, begging him to take her back. Jasmine didn't win first place in the beauty pageant, but she did earn a crown. It didn't matter though, because the crown didn't fix her happiness or her marriage. Then there was the most tumultuous 90 Day Fiance couple, Angela and Michael. In their last segment, the couple were celebrating the holidays and avoiding the elephant in the room. Afterward, though, Angela decided to hire a private investigator to find out if Michael had really been scamming her. Unfortunately, the couple was not in a better place and had been sleeping apart in her home.

Season 8 Couples Did Not Have a Good Season

The question mark in this spin-off's title is there for a reason. The main purpose of this spin-off is to determine if the 90 Day Fiancé couples can live a happy and healthy life after getting married. This season proved that many of the couples were, in fact, not living happily ever after. Only three couples shared the same room and slept in the same bed this season, out of eight total. That's less than half and the couples who slept apart only seem to be growing more apart as the days go on. Even the couples who slept together still had their fair share of issues. However, at least they could overcome those issues and come to the Tell All in a good space, both mentally and relationship-wise.

Unfortunately for the other five couples, that doesn't seem to be so. It looks like this season fans might say goodbye to a few toxic couples, as there seemed to be little chance for the couples to move past their issues. Angela has the report from the private investigator that she's hoping will provide clarity. Gino still refused to have any sort of intimacy and didn't seem open to any other ways of fixing their problems. The only pair who seemed like they might have had a better chance at reconciling their marriage were Rob and Sophie. However, even those two are too hot and cold for their own good.

In the end, the Season 8 Tell All promises to be better than ever, which is a tough standard to create. However, with couples living under one roof, anything is possible. If the truth and gossip continue the way it did in the first episode, then fans are sure to learn much more about the married couples and their experiences. Shaun always does her best to answer the burning questions and dig deep into the cast's thoughts, so hopefully she can get to the bottom of the couples not sleeping together. Everyone agreed that it was a vicious cycle, and no one wants to take the next step, but if the troubled couples didn't do anything soon, then they might be appearing on the other 90 Day Fiancé spin-off: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

