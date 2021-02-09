Consider me very intrigued by the trailer for Saban Films' Happily, a dark romantic comedy starring Joel McHale (Community) and Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire). The new film comes from BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), who directs from a script he also wrote. This twisted comedy, which counts Jack Black as a producer, was originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020 but is finally coming our way in March. With chops like this and a killer trailer to boot, you may want to set a reminder to check out Happily the second it's released.

There's is a lot to love about the trailer for Happily. McHale and Bishé lead the cast as Tom and Janet, a happily married couple who just can't get enough of each other. Seriously. Be it constant PDA and regular, daily hook-up sessions, Tom and Janet are madly in love with one another. In fact, while they're busy being hot for each other, their friends are getting hot and bothered over the way they show their affection. Something has to be done and, as the Happily trailer reveals, it seems Tom and Janet's friends are willing to go to all kinds of lengths to rein this affectionate couple in. But, as Tom and Janet begin to suspect that something isn't right, they begin to question the solidarity of their relationship.

Image via Saban Films

In addition to McHale and Bishé, Happily stars Stephen Root, Paul Scheer, Breckin Meyer, Natalie Zea, Natalie Morales, Shannon Woodward, Charlyne Yi, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and John Daly. In addition to Black, producers on Happily include Spencer Berman, Ross Kohn, and Nancy Leopardi.

Happily will be released in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on Friday, March 19. Check out the trailer for Happily below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Happily:

In 'Happily', a happily married couple (Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé) discover their friends are resentful of their lustful relationship. When a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, they begin to question the loyalty of their so-called friends.

