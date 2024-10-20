For a film as unsettling and disturbing as Happiness, its obscurity on home media felt apt. It was as if Todd Solondz's film belonged to the dark web. Before the Criterion Collection recently released a pristine 4K transfer of the film last September, the only way to watch Happiness was to pay through the nose for an out-of-print DVD or watch a pirated release on YouTube. While the film is still unavailable to rent digitally, the 1998 pitch-black comedy, about the depravity masked behind the idyllic bliss of suburban America, can finally be watched with a much-needed restoration. Despite its refurbished makeover, Happiness is still as bleakly humorous and acerbic today as it was back then.

Todd Solondz's Twisted Portrait of Suburban America in 'Happiness'

Image via Good Machine Releasing

Todd Solondz, an overlooked figure of the '90s independent cinema boom, emerged on to the prosperous scene with Welcome to the Dollhouse, an anti-coming-of-age comedy with a misanthropic worldview that embraces the charm of its oddball characters. After winning the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 1996 for Dollhouse, Solondz leaned hard into the macabre with his follow-up, Happiness, a comedy more unsettling than most gross-out horror flicks. The film follows the lives of an ensemble of seemingly innocent upper-class Americans, including sisters Joy (Jane Adams) and Helen Jordan (Lara Flynn Boyle), who are both romantically alienated, Allen (Philip Seymour Hoffman), a loner with obscene sexual fantasies, and Bill Maplewood (Dylan Baker), a psychiatrist and loving wife and father living a second life as a sexual predator.

Unsurprisingly, Happiness' obscene content, particularly regarding its unflinching portrait of pedophilia, was highly controversial. The film was even dropped by the indie label of Universal Studios, October Films, due to its subject matter. It was eventually picked up by a minor distributor, Good Machine, with little fanfare in theaters. Solondz's twisted deconstruction of middle-class suburbia certainly packs a punch, and it's the film he's most synonymous with. However, now in his 60s and a family man, Solondz told Variety that he "wouldn’t make the same movie today." For the director, his apprehension surrounding Happiness from a contemporary lens is not a matter of principle, as he wishes films today were as biting as they once were. Solondz, currently working on a new black comedy with Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton, insists that every artist should be "speaking of your time in which you live."

Happiness is as late-1990s-coded as any film of its ilk. The cultural atmosphere of the period was that everything was neat and comfortable, which only exacerbated Generation X's alienation of belonging to an empty generation without a major war or societal rallying cry. This sentiment was captured by films ahead of their time, notably Fight Club and Office Space, both of which are as relevant today thanks to their black humor and winking understanding of their characters. Other middle-class angst films of the period, including American Beauty, a film celebrated as modern poetry upon release, seem overwrought by today's standards.

How Todd Solondz Blends Biting Satire With Earnest Characterization in ‘Happiness'

Close

Happiness was both literally and figuratively hard to watch due to its lack of distribution and twisted sense of humor. A credit to Solondz's writing and direction, viewers can take perverse catharsis out of watching these unseemly characters, particularly Bill and Allen, expose their heinous souls amid the backdrop of a white picket fence suburbia. With Solondz's sure hand as a filmmaker, the audience doesn't look at these people as savages, but rather, as products of an oppressive environment evocative of a gilded cage. The director finds an unthinkable amount of nuance for a child rapist in Bill without ever condoning his actions in the slightest. Dylan Baker's remarkable turn as a child predator with a relatable, poignant disillusionment with the world makes him stand out most prominently in this deep cast. More than trying to understand his characters, Solondz's direction prevents his narrative from being gratuitously disturbing.

Without question, Happiness is as twisted as advertised. In each scene depicting unsettling sexual acts and lustful desires, there is an undercurrent of cynical humor that allows the viewer to laugh at the ridiculous circumstances of these characters who could be your next-door neighbors. The cyclical nature of Todd Solondz's humor reminds audiences that they're watching a peculiar heightened reality, which helps diminish the "we live in a society" melodrama infused in the suburban nightmare films of the '90s. While Criterion's 4K restoration will give Happiness a pristine facelift, it won't sanitize its shocking display of human indecency.

Happiness is available for purchase on Amazon.

Purchase on Amazon