In a ritzy-looking restaurant, a young woman finds a demonic cherub in her soup, and when the creature steals her uvula and flies away an utterly macabre series of events follows. So begins Takashi Miike’s 2001 horror musical The Happiness of the Katakuris, a film so unapologetically bizarre that it needs to be seen to be believed. This opening sequence, which is animated via delightful claymation, doesn’t really carry over to the rest of the film once it snaps back into live-action, but it certainly sets the tone for the gruesome style that the movie clothes itself in. And it is a gruesome movie, though not in the same way something like the entries in the Saw or Hostel series are.

It’s a movie that gleefully indulges in its moments of gore and brutality, but it’s also a movie that finds a lot of humor in these same moments. There’s really no other movie out there like it—its closest relative would probably be Nobukiko Obayashi’s psychedelic horror film House, in the sense that both flicks use absurdist, hallucinatory flairs and plot points to each create a completely inimitable style. Weirdness aside, The Happiness of the Katakuris is a perfect musical film for fans of horror and the morbid.

With its unusual style, The Happiness of the Katakuris joins the ranks of movies like Repo! the Genetic Opera, Cannibal! The Musical, and Rocky Horror Picture Show by fusing horror, comedy, and musical elements into one nice little package. Like these other films, Miike’s picture isn’t as interested in creating genuine scares as it is in taking what should be horrific and making it something worth singing along to. It presents itself with a paint-splatter of plot points and narrative elements that seem anarchic and random, which becomes most unusual when it indulges in its morbid humor. Bodies are flattened like pancakes, buried, and inexplicably resurrected. It’s not necessarily scary. No, it’s more in line with the classic era of slasher/campy horror pictures that derive their pleasure from the sheer extremity of their events.

The titular Katakuris are four generations’ worth of a family (and an adorable little pup named Pochi) that live near the bottom of Mount Fuji where they plan to open a bed and breakfast to house wandering travelers. Once the guests start to arrive, one by one they begin to perish in strange and grotesque ways, seriously putting a damper on the unblemished image they’re trying to create at their mountain resort. As each body gets buried secretly behind the Katakuris’ home, the family begins to slip into a series of strange and inexplicable events that will either tear them apart—or bring them together.

There’s also the inclusion of an enigmatic naval officer claiming to be the nephew of Queen Elizabeth (Kiyoshiro Imawano), a deranged killer on the loose, and a ready-to-erupt Mount Fuji. The movie is even weirder than it sounds, with its incessantly changing plot that frequently seems to change out of nowhere. It’s much better not to try too hard to follow closely and to buckle yourself in for the ride instead.

Takashi Miike shot the movie during a period of his career in which he was putting out four to eight films (!!!) in any given year. It isn’t necessarily a criticism to say that this fact is outright apparent while watching the film. With low-budget digital cinematography and campy special effects, it’s a movie that probably could get churned out in no time, but that only makes it all the better. Not quite in line with the so-bad-it’s-goods of the cinematic world, The Happiness of the Katakuris doesn’t seem interested in being deliberately lousy for the sake of laughs. As the saying goes, it marches to the beat of its own drum, and it does so gleefully.

Enthusiasts of the horror genre are likely already familiar with Miike, considering his 1999 film Audition is one of the most unflinching and shocking movies of that decade. It’s a work that’s highly revered by horror junkies and critics alike (if you see it, you’ll definitely remember it). His 2001 flick Visitor Q manages to up the shock value, making for a truly unsettling movie experience for only the most iron-stomached viewers, and the same can be said for Miike’s episode from Showtime’s anthology series Masters of Horror, which was deemed too graphic for the network to air. (In retrospect, trusting Miike to play by the rules and create something suitable for television seems like a bad idea.) 2003’s One Missed Call, which inspired a lousy American remake in 2008, is a decent entry in the J-horror craze. Ichi the Killer earned its share of controversy for its unprecedented levels of brutality, getting itself completely banned in several countries and inspiring promotional “barf bags” to hand out to its audience at its international premiere.

With all that being said, it’s important to note that The Happiness of the Katakuris, while characteristically grotesque for Miike, is considerably tamer than his more intense works. There’s plenty of violence, death, and pitch-black humor, but Miike pulls the reins in, keeping it as light-hearted as a story about a cursed bed-and-breakfast can be. The guy clearly knows his horror, and in this particular picture, he seems to be acknowledging—and deliberately ignoring—his impulses to outright terrify. Which isn’t to say there isn’t a fair share of blood and death—there definitely is.

As if the bed and breakfast was cursed, the guests all die in bizarre and seemingly unrelated ways, and at the grandfather Masao’s (Kenji Sawada) and father Masayuki’s (Shinji Takeda) insistence, the family disposes of the bodies. Later, they’re shown again, bloated, bloodied, and decaying. It’s reminiscent of George A. Romero’s excellent zombie films...or perhaps more like Shaun of the Dead.

With all the death and violence in The Happiness of the Katakuris, it's amazing how funny the movie is. The humor found here is only pitch-black and highly absurd. Really, it’s a movie that could air on Adult Swim alongside the network’s most subversive and esoteric programs and not seem even remotely out of place. There are the hilariously ludicrous effects (a crow explodes in cheap CGI when Masao throws a stick at it), several claymation segments, and plenty of green-screened backgrounds that would fit right in with the cheapest of music videos from public access television. Oh yeah, and there’s also the lovely singalong sequence, in which lyrics appear on the screen alongside the song like a karaoke machine.

Although the movie might not please musical purists, largely because of its violence and its tendency not to take the music very seriously, it has enough catchy and memorable songs to satisfy those more willing to step outside the traditionally-defined lines of the genre. The characters break out into song spontaneously, and the fact that it doesn’t always make sense is only part of the charm. This is a movie, after all, a spectacle of entertainment.

In the one of film’s first musical numbers, a stylized sequence set to an upbeat rock track, the Katakuris discover that their visitor died in a grotesque manner. The family circles around the room in a half-dance, singing about the shock of the unexpected death. It’s so absurd it becomes comical. The greatest of movie musicals use their extravagant dance choreography to dazzle their audience with wonder. In The Happiness of the Katakuris, the choreography—if you can even really call it that—is completely inelaborate. In fact, it almost feels improvised. Later, near the film’s climax, a troupe of freshly-risen zombies join the family for a dance routine, contributing their undead limbs to the steady groove. The final number features every member of the family dancing around grassy hills as they sing along to a celebratory, triumphant fanfare—it’s as if “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music had a child with the haunting dance macabre from the end of The Seventh Seal.

Just as the movie pulls from a seemingly inexhaustible supply of cinematic styles and genres, the musical numbers in its soundtrack paint with a diverse sonic palate. There’s the previously mentioned rock-tinged track “Discovery!”, the upbeat island-like rhythm of “Feeling of Love”, or the melodramatic orchestral pop of “Karaoke Love Song”. There’s no simple way to classify the musical style of the movie, most particularly because it doesn’t adhere to any sort of genre consistency. It has way too much creativity, too much passion for the sheer act of entertainment, to not include a little bit of everything.

The fact that it undeniably shares some DNA with other horror musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, or Agnieszka Smoczyska’s The Lure doesn’t diminish how utterly unique The Happiness of the Katakuris is. Comparing it to any other film, even including Miike’s own filmography, is a senseless and futile act. It’s a movie that’s hilarious, disturbing, and an awful lot of fun. Through the blood-drenched morbid humor and the occasional nod towards horror tropes (a highly abnormal number of untimely deaths? Check. A mysterious, supernatural force looming somewhere in the distance? Check.), it has the potential to please enthusiasts of the macabre. The romantic subplot of naval officer Richard Sagawa attempting to court Shizue (Naomi Nishida) acts as a twisted parody of television melodramas or soap operas.

Sure, it’s true that the musical numbers are no Rogers & Hammerstein, and it’s true that the deaths are no Dario Argento. But it’s also true that they don't need to be, for no other film could possibly pass as a copy of The Happiness of the Katakuris, a flick that is way too delightful (and way too odd) to miss.

