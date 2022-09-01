What started out as a DVD mailing service has exploded into a producer of award-winning original content. This week the streaming giant celebrated its 25th birthday. When the days of dial-up internet had you creating an ordered queue of DVDs to be mailed, no one expected the cultural phenomenon to come. Netflix blazed the trail for binge-watching and immediate access to all your favorites at the click of a button.

A quarter of a century later, Netflix is producing original content at a rapid pace, earning hundreds of award nominations, wins, and even the coveted Oscar attention. To celebrate we're looking back at the original series, documentaries, and movies that keep us subscribing every year.

'Black Mirror' (2011-2019)

An anthology series like we'd never seen before, Black Mirror forced us to be uncomfortable. In a multiverse, the series explored the perils of a high-tech world when human instinct and coveted technology clash. The episodes ranged from just under an hour to 75-minutes, starring various recognizable names like Bryce Dallas Howard, Jesse Plemons, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, and Letita Wright.

For 22 episodes over five seasons, viewers were in awe at the show's ability to demonstrate the damaging effects of an elevated world of groundbreaking, invasive technology. Its popularity even garnered an interactive feature film called Bandersnatch where audiences choose their own adventure much like the books of our youth. The series is set to return for a season six sometime in the future.

'Orange is the New Black' (2013-2019)

One of Netflix's longest running series, Orange is the New Black received 21 Emmy nominations over the course of seven seasons. Based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison, the TV series stars Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman as she serves prison time for a decade old drug crime.

Over 91 episodes, fans rooted for various characters like Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett (Taryn Manning), Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren (Uzo Aduba), Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), and Galina "Red" Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew). The series was celebrated for its diversity in casting, creating storylines for the characters instead of minimizing them to comedic relief.

'Making a Murderer' (2015-2018)

Image via Netflix

Taking murder documentaries to a whole new level, Making a Murderer established Netflix as the crime documentary hub of the streaming era. A combination of footage shot over a 10-year period, filmmakers explore the DNA exoneration and criminal cases against Manitowoc, Wisconsin, resident Steven Avery. Avery was found guilty in 2007 for the murder Teresa Halbach. The case became a media sensation during the trial process and was revitalized in 2015 following Netflix's documentary.

Avery, his lawyers, and internet fans of the series maintain that he is a victim of law enforcement corruption and is innocent. His lawyers and many non-profit organizations are still working to overturn his conviction. Making a Murderer allowed streamers to feel as if they were investigators, and by default take sides on if they believed Avery was guilty or innocent. The cultural impact of this documentary still influences the efforts of Avery and his legal team today.

'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Now into its fourth of five total seasons, Stranger Things is an original series that can never be replicated. Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series follows a group of kids (now teens) that reside in Hawkins, Indiana, and the supernatural occurrences that plague the town. The series capitulated the now young adult cast into stardom as we see them in various film roles.

A fall favorite go-to series seamlessly blends the horror genre with science-fiction while being wrapped up in the teen coming-of-age genre. Stranger Things helped to relaunch the popularity of the 80s in culture today and has provided inspiration for social media in dozens of avenues.

'Ozark' (2017-2022)

First came Breaking Bad, then came Ozark. This series proved that Jason Bateman isn't always the funny man and that he knows his way behind the camera. Ozark follows the Byrde Family as they are thrown into the world of money laundering for a dangerous Mexican cartel leader. The family must appear to be philanthropic business owners in the Ozarks to keep up their end of the bargain.

What makes this series special is its dark ability to manipulate characters into arcs we never saw coming. The talented cast including Laura Linney and Julia Garner, elevated the show as fans rode the rollercoaster of emotions alongside each character. The award-nominated series completed its fourth and final season this year.

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

It's no secret that horror fans have become spoiled over the last few years as filmmaker Mike Flanagan exploded onto the Netflix series scene with The Haunting of Hill House. Over ten episodes, we get to know the Crain Family as they live their present-day lives until the secrets of their childhood home pull them back together to discover what actually happened the night their mother died and the days prior. The limited horror series is loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel.

Utilizing the acting chops of his wife Kate Siegel and other stars, Flanagan has established franchise-like cast with his characters as fans now look for familiar faces with each adaptation he brings to the stream. He's also responsible for The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) and Midnight Mass (2021), with The Fall of the House of Usher coming this fall.

'You' (2018-)

Image via Lifetime Television

Netflix somehow managed to create a series where we strongly dislike every character and really root for no one, but are still obsessed to know what happens next. For three anxiety-driven seasons of Netflix's hit You, audiences have watched Joe (Penn Badgley) transform his identity to seamlessly blend with his surroundings as he stalks his newest obsession. He will do whatever it takes to eliminate obstacles preventing him and his romantic interests from being together.

The fictional series finds an accepting home on a platform known for having an enticing true-crime documentary selection. As fans await the arrival of season four, we're, perhaps, a little more cautious of our surroundings given how well Joe lurks in plain sight.

'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

This Netflix-original rom-com proved that the streaming platform could hang with a saturated market. Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) were childhood sweethearts that everyone (except for them) thought would get together. Fifteen years later, they reconnect only to discover the spark is still lingering despite moving on to entirely different worlds in their adult lives. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Always Be My Maybe is the perfect odd-couple romance film to stream.

The comedic tone and chops of Wong and Park garnered positive reviews from critics and audience members. Even with brief appearances by Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim, Always Be My Maybe maintains the focus on its main stars. The film tackles social issues without it eclipsing the romantic storyline.

'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' (2020-2021)

Image via Netflix

A case that created a pop-culture phenomenon is the tale of exotic animal owners Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic in Netflix's documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Exotic, a roadside zoo operator, attempted to hire two different men, one an undercover FBI agent, to kill Baskin. For years, Baskin attempted to shut down Exotic's morally questionable cub petting operations before his arrest in 2018 and conviction in January 2020. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

Baskin has also been accused by Exotic of killing her first husband, who disappeared in 1997 leaving behind $5 million in assets. No murder charges have been brought against Baskin, though plenty of questions remain. This two-season docuseries has spawned a Peacock original series and a second Netflix series, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story.

'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Despite being one of the top overall award winners for last year's award season, this Netflix feature only took home one Oscar for Best Director. The Power of the Dog brought a new story to the western genre screen starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst. The film follows rancher Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch) as his brother returns with a new wife and her son. With tensions rising from Phil's cruel behavior, his sudden attempt to take Peter (Smit-McPhee) under his wing has everyone questioning his true intentions.

The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for its stunning performances from a strong cast. Director and writer Jane Campion's layering relationship themes resonated as well. The acclaim The Power of the Dog received indicated that Netflix has a bright future in feature film awards game.

