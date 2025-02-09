Twists have a long, storied history in horror. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Diabolique, Carnival of Souls, and Psycho remain among the most notable early horror films with twists and turns you won’t see coming. That tradition continued through the mid- to late-20th century with films like Se7en and The Sixth Sense. After the turn of the millennium, filmmakers leaned further into the unexpected to construct their visions of terror, thus delivering other essentials such as The Village, The Others, and The Mist.

The mark of a good twist lies in a writer/director’s ability to keep it hidden until the last possible moment. Well-placed breadcrumbs keep the audience engaged before the anvil comes crashing down on their heads. Suppose you look at 1981’s Happy Birthday to Me. In that case, director J. Lee Thompson positions the low-budget film as your typical slasher, but when the facade slips, you’re given a jaw-dropping revelation that makes for a terrific, bone-chilling Friday night watch. You could say the film is dying to make your skin crawl.

‘Happy Birthday to Me’ Delivers Raw Emotion and Inventive Kills

Image via Columbia Pictures

The story is pretty straightforward: leading up to Ginny’s (Melissa Sue Anderson) birthday, a killer sinks their teeth into her friends and picks them off, one by one. After a night out at the pub, Ginny and her friends play chicken in their cars while crossing a drawbridge. The nearly deadly crash triggers Ginny to uncover repressed memories, a theme also found in such horror films as Us and Pan's Labyrinth. Feeling the past’s suffocating oppression, she’s never dealt with long-buried parts of herself and must confront the truth if she wants to get out alive.

In one of the film’s most potent scenes, Ginny collapses into a fit of screams and sobs in a session with her doctor. Anderson approaches the moment with raw humanity (think: Hereditary and Rosemary's Baby). As she peels back the layers of her character, she exposes the dangerously flawed human being underneath. It’s not typical of a slasher to have such a bedrock of intensity buried beneath the expected tropes and clichés. In doing so, Happy Birthday to Me elevates itself to become a top-tier slasher of the ‘80s.

John Saxton, who cooked up the original story, penned the screenplay with Peter Jobin and Timothy Bond. While digging into unresolved trauma and its lingering effects, the screenwriters inject high-voltage energy into their murderous set pieces. As you attempt to solve the mystery, the killer slaughters various characters in delightfully grotesque ways. There’s strangulation by a scarf (that gets caught in a motorcycle’s spoke), a head crushed by gym weights, and a throat stabbing by veggie kabob (who even thought of that?!). It’s all so wildly entertaining that the killer’s true identity is just a footnote in the story – until the frightfully fun finale, of course.

‘Happy Birthday to Me’ Saves the Best for Last