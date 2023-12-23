The Big Picture Laverne & Shirley was a successful spin-off of Happy Days, featuring the characters as roommates in 1950s Milwaukee.

Mork & Mindy was another popular spin-off, with Robin Williams' character Mork getting his own series after a standout appearance on Happy Days.

Joanie Loves Chachi was a failed spin-off that only lasted 17 episodes, following the relationship between Joanie and Chachi as they tried to pursue a music career.

Television spin-offs are a funny thing. For every Frasier, begat from Cheers, there is a Joey, the offspring of Friends. Rare is the television sitcom that has launched multiple spin-offs, with series on both the W*A*L*T*E*R end and The Simpsons (yep, it's a spin-off too, from The Tracey Ullman Show) end. ABC's iconic Happy Days, the series that ran between 1974 and 1984 (and which was a spin-off itself, from Love, American Style), is one of those unicorns of television history. The show was ground zero for five sitcoms, three animated series, and two others that never made it past conception (and one character, Chuck Cunningham, that was spun-off out of existence altogether). Let's take a look at the spin-off history of Happy Days, and not "sit on it" any longer.

'Laverne & Shirley' Was Spun Off From the Original 'Happy Days'

In the Season 3 episode "A Date with Fonzie," Richie (Ron Howard) asks Fonzie (Henry Winkler) for help in asking a girl out after having broken up with his girlfriend. Fonzie decides the best course of action is to reach into his "little" black book, call two women from it, and they can go out on a double date. Those girls would end up being Laverne (Penny Marshall) and Shirley (Cindy Williams), who, as Marshall recalls, appeared as "the loose girls, the girls who put out for Richie and Henry." The pair, boasting a powerhouse comic chemistry, were a hit, and were spun off into their own series, Laverne & Shirley, produced by Penny's brother Garry Marshall.

The girls weren't quite the same as they were in their debut, being cleaned up for prime-time, but that same chemistry was still there, one that continued even in real life. The series featured the two friends, roommates and coworkers as bottle-cappers at Shotz Brewery, as they navigated the single scene of Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the late 1950s. On the air for eight seasons, Laverne & Shirley became the most successful of the Happy Days spin-offs, even surpassing the viewership of the parent series, according to the previously cited ABC News article, in its second season.

One Boring 'Happy Days' Script Led to 'Mork & Mindy'

Ron Howard admitted that the Happy Days Season 5 "My Favorite Orkan" episode "didn't read so great." Anson Williams, who played Potsie, wasn't so kind, declaring it "the worst script in the history of Happy Days... it was unreadable, it was so bad." Regardless, the episode was making it to air one way or another, so the hunt was on for an actor to play Mork, a humanoid alien from the planet Ork. Somehow, unknown actor Robin Williams got an audition, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Brian Levant, a writer and story editor for Happy Days, in an interview with Gizmodo.com, said of Williams, "We saw one guy who embodied all three Marx Brothers, Chaplin, the Three Stooges, and William F. Buckley in the same body." Henry Winkler described working with Williams as being "in the presence of greatness and my job here is to get out of his way."

Williams single-handedly brought manic life to a dead-on-arrival script, and his appearance proved extremely popular — so popular that he landed his own series, Mork & Mindy, which began airing only seven months following his debut. The series' premise saw Williams' Mork arriving on Earth, sent by his superior Orson (Ralph James) to observe human behavior. Landing in Boulder, Colorado, Mork crosses paths with Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), who, after learning the truth about him, offers to let him stay in her attic. That premise was, for all intents and purposes, a playground for Williams' talents, with a cast that held its own. It was a winning mix, making Mork & Mindy the second most successful Happy Days spin-off, running from 1978 to 1982.

'Joanie Loves Chachi', but Few Others Did

Joanie (Erin Moran), was the youngest of the Cunningham clan, on Happy Days since its debut. Chachi (Scott Baio), Fonzie's cousin, first appeared in Season 5. Chachi was infatuated with Joanie from the get-go, but it wouldn't be until Season 7 that Joanie accepted Chachi's request for a date. From there, the relationship grew stronger, with episode plots revolving around the couple. The pair left the series in Season 10, with the second episode a launch into their own series, the infamous Joanie Loves Chachi.

The spin-off followed the pair to Chicago, where they tried to make a music career with their band. It was a sitcom, yes, but also featured music performances from the pair. And it didn't work, as spin-offs from series with an ensemble cast rarely do. It was canceled after only 17 episodes. Baio, in an interview with AV Club, suggests a few things that led to the show's demise, culminating in him stating, "If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve waited ’til Happy Days was over until I did anything else." Joanie and Chachi ended up returning to Happy Days, with the couple getting married in the series finale.

'Happy Days' Spin-offs Had Mixed Success in Animation

Joanie Loves Chachi may be the most cited example of failed spin-offs, but it actually fared better than the two that made it to air. On a 1977 episode of Happy Days, viewers were introduced to Howard's (Tom Bosley) cousin Nancy Blansky (Nancy Walker), visiting from Las Vegas. The following week saw the premiere of Blansky's Beauties, where Blansky, a vet of the Las Vegas entertainment scene, plays den mother to a number of beautiful showgirls in a madcap apartment complex. It bombed, and was canceled after 13 episodes. It's most notable for the presence of Eddie Mekka, who played the younger cousin of Carmine Ragusa, his character from Laverne & Shirley, and Scott Baio, Nancy's 12-year-old nephew before he became Chachi on the parent series. It's also notable for not being the worst of the spin-offs.

That title belongs to Out of the Blue, a series starring Jimmy Brogan as angel-in-training Random, assigned as the guardian angel for a single-parent family in Chicago. And work as a high school teacher. And live with the family. Like Nancy Blansky, Random appeared in an episode of Happy Days, but it aired the week following the premiere of the series. As a result, its status as a "true" spin-off is up for debate, but with only eight episodes out of the twelve made hitting the air, does it really matter?

More successful were the animated spin-offs. The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang had Winkler, Howard, and Donny Most reprising their roles from the series. Fonzie, Richie, Ralph Malph, and an anthropomorphic dog named Mr. Cool (Frank Welker) meet Cupcake (Didi Conn), a girl from the future whose time machine is malfunctioning. Fonzie fixes it — because he's Fonzie — and all is well, until it's not, with an accident causing the crew to be lost in time. Laverne & Shirley in the Army was another cartoon spin-off, featuring the voices of Williams and Marshall. The second season of that series was retitled Laverne & Shirley with The Fonz when the Fonz and Mr. Cool joined their friends when their series ended. It was paired with yet another animated spin-off, Mork & Mindy, to form the Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour. The Mork & Mindy segment had a teenaged Mork (Williams) sent to Earth to observe human teenagers at a school, where he meets Mindy (Dawber). Thanks to the animated format, Mork is accompanied by a pink, six-legged, dog-like creature named Doing (Frank Welker).

Two 'Happy Days' Spin-offs Jumped the Shark Before Airing

Then there are two series that never made it. The first would have been a show featuring Leather Tuscadero (Suzi Quatro) as the lead. Leather, the sister of Pinky Tuscadero (Roz Kelly), was a recurring character on the show. As Quatro explains in an interview with Smashing Interviews, she was asked by Garry Marshall to do a spin-off but passed on the opportunity, not wanting to be typecast as Leather as Winkler had been as Fonzie.

Season 5 episode "The Apartment" acted as a pilot for another failed spin-off, Ralph and Potsie, which would have seen the exploits of the two supporting characters as roommates. In an interview with yours truly, Most talked about how close the show came to becoming reality. Casting was in process, a theme song was recorded, "and then last minute," Most adds, "I don’t know what happened, they decided not to go forward with it."

