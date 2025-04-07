Just when fans started wondering whether it's game over for the Happy Death Day franchise, director Christopher Landon and star Jessica Rothe brought hope as the duo confirmed that a third movie is indeed in the works. The dark comedy horror franchise is loved by genre fans around the globe and has been a commercial success all around.

"The third movie is moving forward," Rothe said to a resounding applause from attendees during a double feature and panel held by American Cinematheque. "It is moving forward," Landon reiterated afterward. The announcement came seven years after the release of Happy Death Day 2U and is welcomed by fans worldwide who love the campy, silly, horror movie.

What Do We Know About ‘Happy Death Day 3’?

While no additional details were revealed by the two, probably because the movie is in a very early development stage, Landon previously revealed, “I could say that I wrote a treatment. I didn’t write the script, because I wouldn’t write a script unless it was a sure thing.” He further added, “Here’s the cool thing: It is a bigger movie, and it is not set on the same day as the previous two films. That’s the biggest spoiler I’ve put out there.”

So, fans can expect a fresh approach to the familiar concept as we meet Tree in a different phase of life. The original feature follows Tree, a college student who becomes the unwitting victim of a masked serial killer. Tree then awakens in bed as if nothing had happened, marking the revelation that she is caught in a time loop that resets with each of her subsequent demises. Over the course of the film, she suffers multiple gruesome ends, all while digging deeper into the mystery behind her killer's true identity.

As part of a trilogy, Happy Death Day 3 will follow the 2019 sequel movie, Happy Death Day 2U, which sees Tree stuck in a similar situation and sets out to end it once and for all. The movie stars Rothe, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, and Steve Zissis among others. It wasn't as successful as the first movie in the series, garnering $64 million worldwide against a $9 million budget and a 72 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Happy Death Day, on the contrary, grossed $125 million worldwide on a $4.8 million budget and a 71 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

No further details have been revealed about Happy Death Day 3. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.