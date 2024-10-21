Christopher Landon has just given the best update on the third film in the Happy Death Day franchise, and it couldn’t have come at a better time since Halloween is just around the corner. The director who helmed Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U confirmed to ComicBook that he has written a treatment for Happy Death Day 3; however, he’s not working on a full script yet, as the project is yet to be greenlit.

Speaking at New York Comic Con about the status of Happy Death Day 3, Landon confirmed that it’s not a “sure thing” presently, but still teased it as “a bigger movie,” saying:

“I could say that I wrote a treatment. I didn’t write the script, because I wouldn’t write a script unless it was a sure thing. Here’s the cool thing: It is a bigger movie, and it is not set on the same day as the previous two films. That’s the biggest spoiler I’ve put out there.”

As part of a trilogy, Happy Death Day 3 will follow the 2019 sequel movie, Happy Death Day 2U, which stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, and Steve Zissis. It wasn't as successful as the first movie in the series, amassing only $64 million globally against a $9 million budget. Happy Death Day, on the other hand, grossed $125 million worldwide on a $4.8 million budget. Rothe and Broussard also starred in the 2017 slasher film, while Jason Blum produced both movies through his Blumhouse Productions company.

What’s Next for Christopher Landon?

It goes without saying that Landon has made his mark in the horror industry and will keep doing so considering how much success he has earned over the years. Now, with his most recent project, Drop, another Blumhouse collab on the way, fans have one more masterpiece to look forward to. Drop will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025, and stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) and Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us). Its official plot synopsis states:

Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (Sklenar), is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone. She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet’s young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

Landon’s upcoming movie will debut in April 2025, while Happy Death Day is streaming on Peacock.

