At this time last year, Scream fans were on the edge of their seats waiting for more information about the franchise’s seventh installment. Although Scream (2022) and Scream VI helmers, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin had stepped down from their directorial positions, filmmaker Christopher Landon was on board to back the next movie. As we know now, the rug was pulled out from under the project in the fall after Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega stepped down, with Landon announcing his departure shortly after. While we’re happy that the wheels are once again turning on the film, with franchise creator Kevin Williamson attached to the helm, we’ll always wonder about Landon’s Scream movie that never was. Now, interested parties can check out the director’s comedy horror film series and get a taste of what Scream 7’s tone and vibe might have felt like had the original plan come to pass, as Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U are streaming on Peacock.

A mix of Scream and Groundhog Day, Happy Death Day centers around a college student, Tree (Jessica Rothe), who is killed on the night of her birthday. Despite meeting an untimely ending, Tree miraculously wakes up the next morning. Except, it’s not the next morning, it’s her birthday all over again and the same events play out over and over until she catches her would-be killer and prevents her death. Produced by Blumhouse, the original movie received mixed reviews from critics but was an overall darkly comedic take on your run-of-the-mill masked slasher flick. At the box office, the movie raked in nearly $126 million for Universal Pictures, who soon gave Landon the green light to start on a follow-up film.

‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Shook Things Up

Two years later, Happy Death Day 2U entered theaters. This time, the movie dug more into its sci-fi leanings, allowing audiences to tag along with Tree, who is now stuck in yet another time loop. The sequel plays with the idea of multiple realities and pairs Tree up with several other characters, played by Israel Broussard (The Bling Ring), Suraj Sharma (How I Met Your Father), and Steve Zissis (Jeff, Who Lives at Home), who help her find her way back to her original timeline. With a larger budget of $9 million, Happy Death Day 2U wasn’t as big of a success as the original, amassing $64.6 million at the global box office.

With the Halloween season now upon us, breaking up the monotony of dead serious slasher and supernatural features is an absolute must. The next time you’re looking to do so, head over to Peacock and bridge the gap between realities with Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2 U.

Happy Death Day Release Date October 12, 2017 Director Christopher Landon Cast Jessica Rothe , Israel Broussard , Ruby Modine , Rachel Matthews , Charles Aitken , Jason Bayle Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror Writers Christopher Landon , Scott Lobdell Studio Universal Pictures Tagline Get up. Live your day. Get killed. Again. Website https://www.happydeathday.com Expand

