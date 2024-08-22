The Big Picture Happy Endings featured a unique friend group with well-embodied characters.

ABC mishandled the broadcast by airing episodes out of order, leading to its cancelation.

Despite its cancelation, Happy Endings remains alive with an active fanbase and references in other shows.

There used to be a time when ABC bet on new comedic proposals. They were happier times. Through rocky roads, shows like Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23 and Cougar Town graced our screens with elements that departed from the expectations of a regular sitcom. David Caspe's Happy Endings was also a part of this standout lineup. A show about a group of six friends in an urban setting drew the obvious comparisons to Friends and How I Met Your Mother, but that was always kind of the point – being a self-aware comedy that poked fun at the stereotypes set by those that came before.

Since its release, Happy Endings quickly distanced itself from other sitcoms. Never did it need to have a laugh track. What it did require was for the audience to have their full attention on it, as its cleverly fast dialogue had its quirky jokes coming in by the second. While not exactly short-lived – as it lasted a total of three seasons – Happy Endings still deserved more. ABC fumbled the ball on this one with the mishandling of its broadcast. Schedule shuffles, some episodes out of order, and others left unaired were some problems the show faced in its lifetime.

The Magic of ‘Happy Endings’ Relies on its Unique Friend Group

Happy Endings assembled the most unlikely group of friends. Former couple Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) and Dave (Zachary Knighton) – who abruptly cancelled their wedding after she was whisked away from the altar by an ex-boyfriend – are trying to rebuild their friendship. Alex’s sister Jane (Eliza Coupe) and her husband Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.) thought they wanted to have a baby but realize there is so much more for them to do as a couple before that. Man-child Max (Adam Pally) and woman-child Penny (Adam Pally) and woman-child Penny (Casey Wilson) are navigating life the only way they can – avoiding the fact that they are grown-ups now.

The magic of Happy Endings relies on how well each actor embodies their character. Cuthbert’s Alex might be a blonde airhead on the surface, but she’s also a fierce business owner who won’t settle. Knighton’s Dave is a cool guy who struggles. Things haven’t come (that) easy for him, but he finds his vocation as he slowly starts to develop his culinary dreams. In Brad, Wayans Jr. shows a sensible goof who’s been surprisingly able to balance his corporate and personal life. Pally eats every scene as Max, being “a straight dude who likes dudes,” who sporadically opens up to the prospect of a relationship. Wilson’s Penny represents all millennials who don’t have life figured out and try to keep up through dating and made-up words. Finally, in Happy Endings, Coupe lets herself be possessed by the obsessively perfect Jane, and I’d be surprised if she didn’t describe herself as “parent heroin” in real life.

‘Happy Endings’ Broadcast was Handled Appallingly

Image via ABC

At some point before its release, ABC decided it would be fun to air the episodes of Happy Endings both out of order and two at a time. That’s right, the series’ pilot was aired in a different time slot, followed by a random episode that clearly wasn’t Episode 2. From that moment on, the order of Season 1’s episodes seemed to be chosen by a dice roll. In a Hollywood Reporter interview, Caspe said the studio intended the episodes to be more stand-alone – allowing the audience to tune in and watch without context. But Happy Endings is both a sitcom and a serialized comedy. Essential plot points were to be followed with each episode, but apparently, that didn’t matter much.

Not only did Seasons 2 and 3 see schedule shifts (along with sister show Don’t Trust the B---- In Apartment 23), but they suffered from episode shifts. What was intended to be the penultimate episode of Season 2 was removed and shoved hastily into the middle of Season 3. While the home media releases corrected some of the mistakes made during the broadcast, the harm hurt its chances of survival. Happy Endings ended up being cancelled after its third season due to low ratings and without a proper conclusion in 2013.

2:06 Related The 50 Best Sitcoms of All Time, Ranked From 'I Love Lucy' to 'Seinfeld' to 'South Park,' this is Collider's ranking of the greatest sitcoms in TV history.

‘Happy Endings’ is Anything but Dead

Close

Happy Endings built an extremely dedicated fan base that, up to this day, is still very active on social media. Their efforts to keep the show’s relevance have not been in vain. In 2016, the cast reunited for a table read of “Happy To Be Here,” also dubbed Episode 401. In the vein of their outrageous storylines, the episode ends with the whole series being a dream of Dave’s before his and Alex’s wedding day. The 2020 wave of pandemic Zoom revivals also reunited the cast of Happy Endings in “And The Pandemmy Goes To…” In the episode, the group gets on a video call to keep in touch during quarantine. As expected, Jane was always prepared for this moment.

According to Wilson, there have been attempts to revive the show, but things have fallen apart when either an actor or a writer were attached to other projects. Marry Me, a show created by Caspe, once featured Stephen Guarino as Derrick – Penny’s other gay friend (drama!) – indicating a shared universe that survived after the show’s cancellation. More recently, WandaVision included a nod to Happy Endings that might have gone unnoticed by those unfamiliar with the show. The former’s 2010s-themed episode – “Breaking the Fourth Wall” – recreated the show in Modern Family and The Office’s mockumentary fashion. But the styling of WandaVision’s seventh episode opening credits was a direct homage to Happy Endings, thus solidifying its cult status.

While its premise might have seemed formulaic or generic at the time, Happy Endings quickly demonstrated it was a whole new thing of its own. Besides, it has everything – great cold opens, iconic guest stars (Megan Mullally as Penny’s mom and James Wolk as Max’s boyfriend? We were and still are so there), and incredible seasonal episodes (never let Jesus’ birth overshadow Jane’s birthday). Had the network acknowledged this, it might’ve understood the show and let it flow in its regular schedule and intended order. While already a cult classic, if handled better, Happy Endings could’ve (and should’ve) had a longer run.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Happy Endings is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu