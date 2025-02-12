Dennis Quaid (The Substance) is tearing Annaleigh Ashford’s (Hold Your Breath) life in half in Collider’s exclusive first look at the official poster for Happy Face. Paramount+’s latest original series won’t be one to miss, especially for the true-crime fans out there, as it follows the true story first told by Melissa G. Moore in the iHeartPodcast of the same name and the autobiography, Shattered, which Moore co-penned alongside M. Bridget Cook. Joining the streamer's lineup of content in just over a month, the show’s March 20 release will allow audiences to uncover the stranger-than-fiction story in a completely new way with two critically acclaimed actors leading the production.

Collider’s exclusive Happy Face poster debut comes just weeks after the premiere trailer teased audiences with the shocking story to come. Today, we’re looking at one woman’s life being completely torn apart when the sins of her father split her world in half. Ashford’s Melissa can be seen stoic and serious, looking straightforward, while a rip from the top-down reveals Quaid as the titular killer, decked out in prison garb. Peeking through the crack he’s made, the incarcerated man looks ready to cause some chaos, while words scribbled onto a note also pop out from the tear, alluding to a penned interaction between the pair that will change Moore’s life forever.

What Is ‘Happy Face’ About?

Image via Paramount+

Even as a child, Moore noticed that something was different about her father, but never fully understood the weight behind her notion until, at 15, she learned that her dad, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a serial killer. Dubbed “The Happy Face Killer” for signing a handful of letters with a smiley face, Jesperson would eventually be found guilty on eight counts of murder and is currently serving a life sentence behind bars. Paramount+’s dramatized series focuses on Moore as she comes to grips with her father’s monstrous reality and the mark that it left on her life. As she grew older, she lost contact with her incarcerated parent and even changed her name in an attempt to distance herself from him. But, as audiences will see in the true-crime drama, Jesperson weasels his way back into his daughter’s life, which puts her on a journey to find the truth and face her own demons.

In preparation for the show’s arrival on March 20, you can check out the exclusive to Collider first look at the official artwork for Happy Face above.