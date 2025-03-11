True crime has always cast a perverse spell over society's imagination, but the topic's contemporary popularity boom has propelled it into a consistent limelight. For some, devouring entertainment devoted to crime cases provides a safe avenue for them to explore their primal fears. For others, their fascination morbidly exploits real-life tragedies at the expense of respecting the victims' memories and the privacy of their grieving loved ones. Although Paramount+'s upcoming drama Happy Face is born from this ecosystem, the series voices a rarely seen perspective. Happy Face is based on the podcast of the same name by host Melissa Moore, the daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, the serial killer dubbed "the Happy Face Killer." In 2021, Moore told Marie Claire why she decided to come forward after decades of avoiding any association with her vile father: "My intent is to tell these stories that we think we know, but from a different point of view, the point of view of a survivor, somebody who's related to or lived with the killer or the victim."

Created by showrunner Jennifer Cacicio as well as the powerhouse executive producing duo Robert and Michelle King (Evil, The Good Wife), Happy Face strikes an impressive blow against our culture's habitual glorification of serial killers. This fictionalized chronicle of Moore's life is the next step in her awareness-raising and community-building advocacy, and Happy Face mostly accomplishes its goal, but not without some rocky bumps along the way.

What Is 'Happy Face' About?

As Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford) prepares for her daughter’s birthday party, she experiences a visceral reaction to specific items in the grocery store: a roll of duct tape, a package of zip ties. The innocuous objects carry horrifying memories — when Melissa was 15 years old, she discovered the father who doted on her was a rapist and a serial killer responsible for the brutal deaths of at least eight confirmed women. According to his confession letters, Keith Hunter Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), a long-haul truck driver, began killing in 1990 and went undetected until he turned himself in. Before the court sentenced him to serve three consecutive life sentences, his signature on those same letters was a boastful, haunting smiley face.

Along with the eight families thrown into eternally devastating upheaval, learning about Jesperson's sadism left Melissa's Pacific Northwest childhood in ruins. The man who caused such harm wasn't the father she knew, even though she witnessed so-called warning signs. Now an adult, Melissa still carries the burden of guilt and shame. She can't help but feel responsible, wondering if she could have stopped her father if she acted upon her uneasy suspicions. But Melissa was a child living with an emotionally manipulative and abusive parent; it was unfathomable to consider that Jesperson's inconsistencies hinted at a heinous truth.

By the time Happy Face opens, Melissa has cut all ties with Jesperson, changed her last name, and married Ben Moore (James Wolk), with whom she has two children, high schooler Hazel (Khiyla Aynne) and nine-year-old Max (Benjamin Mackey). She's also become a makeup artist for The Dr. Greg Show, a daytime health and wellness talk show. When her father successfully reaches Melissa, he captures her unwilling attention by dangling a shocking admission like a cat playing with a mouse – Jesperson claims he killed a ninth woman, Heather (Leah Jacksties), and has finally decided to come forward.

The timing of Jesperson's confession is crucial, as the man convicted of Heather's murder, her boyfriend Elijah (Damon Gupton), is a Black man on death row with less than 50 days left before his execution. To prove Elijah's innocence and confirm her father's involvement, as well as offer fellow survivors a sympathetic lifeline, Melissa broadcasts her connection to Jesperson via The Dr. Greg Show. Opening up on national television makes her vulnerable to harassment from family members of Jesperson's victims, but it also links her to people in similar situations who are seeking solace. And the more Melissa speaks with her father, the more their precarious conversations shatter the preconceptions she once used as safeguards against her trauma.

'Happy Face' Puts Its Focus on the Victims