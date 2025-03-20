Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the team behind Paramount+'s new series Happy Face at SXSW 2025.

The series revolves around the life of Melissa Moore, daughter of the Happy Face Killer, questioning the guilt of an innocent man.

During this interview, Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, Tamera Tomokili and James Wolk talk about why true crime appeals to the masses, the darker aspects of human nature, levity on set, and why Quaid says portraying a serial killer was "surprisingly easy."

Ahead of the true-crime series' official launch on Paramount+, the Happy Face crew celebrated their World Premiere at SXSW 2025. While there, leads Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford, as well as co-stars Tamera Tomakili and James Wolk, stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to chat with Steve Weintraub about why the true crime genre appeals to the masses and why this eight-episode show brings something fresh.

Happy Face Season 1 is inspired by the life of podcaster and author Melissa Moore (Ashford). In the show, decades after the discovery of a horrifying secret, Moore's father forces his way back into her life. Her father, Keith Jesperson (Quaid), is better known as the Happy Face Killer, a notorious serial killer who was apprehended in the mid-'90s. Now, Melissa is faced with the possibility that an innocent man may be put to death for a crime her father committed.

During their conversation, the cast discuss how their story doesn't end with Season 1 and the "incredible work" the real-life Moore is doing to help the victims of traumatic crimes. Check out the video above or the full transcript below to find out why Quaid says portraying a killer is "surprisingly easy" and how Happy Face changes up the genre's formula.

The Real Melissa Moore's Story Can "Go On Forever"

COLLIDER: I am thrilled to be able to talk to the fine folks behind Happy Face, which is coming to Paramount+ on March 20. A lot of people might have seen the trailer already, but there are going to be a lot of people watching this who haven't, so what do you want people to know about the show?

ANNALEIGH ASHFORD: This is a show about a real-life human named Melissa Moore, who is the daughter of the serial killer known as the Happy Face Murderer.

DENNIS QUAID: He's a real guy.

ASHFORD: I play Melissa Moore, and this guy over here plays my dad, Keith Jesperson. She has had an incredible coming out as this man's daughter, using the bad of her story to make good and being an advocate for victims.

One of the things I was curious about, and pardon me for not knowing, but I'm assuming this show is a one-season show?

ASHFORD: No, baby!

So this is something that could go on for seasons?

ASHFORD: Forever. It could go on forever.

TAMERA TOMAKILI: She's still doing work.

I'm glad I asked this because I wasn't sure.

ASHFORD: Melissa Moore has an incredible career as a producer of true crime stories, but from the angle of the victims and also all of the people who are touched by the trauma of crime. It’s the perpetrator, the victim, and then both of their families.

"People are interested in what it means to be human."

The crime genre, the docuseries, all that, is so prevalent in our society now. What do you think it is about these stories that captivates so many people who want to listen to podcasts and shows? It's a very popular genre.

QUAID: I think it helps people sleep at night. I'm serious. It's like Dateline, which people put on when they're going to bed because they like to watch somebody else's misery or something. It's something where you get so involved in the story, you're so focused on it, that you don't think about your troubles, and you fall asleep. I mean that as the highest compliment possible because you will go back, and you'll finish that thing, even if it takes five nights. But people are obsessed with crime. It used to be local news when I was growing up. The local news was higher rated than the national news because they talked about break-ins, they talked about murders, and stuff like that. It played to people's fear—“That could happen to me.” People are obsessed with, “How could people do that to one another?”

JAMES WOLK: I think people are interested in what it means to be human and all the different facets and the darkness and lightness and all the different qualities of being a person. So when you hear a story like Melissa's or a true crime story, you lean into the, “How could someone do that?” I think that's what grabs people's attention and holds it.

You filmed the show a year ago in Vancouver. It's a pretty fast turnaround. What does it mean for you guys to be here at South By a year later, premiering the series at this festival? It’s a really cool place to premiere something.

QUAID: It's a fantastic place.

TOMAKILI: It’s great.

QUAID: I've lived here in Austin for many years, I'm from Texas, and I remember South By when it was just a little music festival. That's what it was, and then it grew. Then they brought in tech, and they used to maybe screen a movie or whatever for the heck of it, but now I think it's on its way to becoming a really premier film festival and television—a place that's going to rival a bunch.