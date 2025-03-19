This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Dennis Quaid’s new true-crime series is set to premiere on Paramount+ tomorrow, and the show has earned a solid Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its debut. At the time of writing, Happy Face sits at 63% on the aggregate site from critics, which puts it around the middle of the road for Quaid’s project in his career. This score is subject to change, and a general audience rating will also not be given until the show has premiered. Happy Face tells the story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, a 15-year-old girl who discovers that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, is the serial killer known as Happy Face. In addition to Quaid, Annaleigh Ashford also stars in the series as Melissa, with James Wolk portraying Ben and Benjamin Mackey playing Max.

Dennis Quaid will always be known for starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in The Day After Tomorrow, the 2004 disaster thriller that has become more popular over the years due to multiple runs of profound streaming success. Quaid’s most recent role before Happy Face came last year from playing the former U.S. President in Reagan, the docudrama detailing the life of Ronald Reagan that grossed $30 million at the worldwide box office. Quaid also starred alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley last year in The Substance, the body horror film that was nominated for five Oscars and ultimately only won for Best Achievement in Hair and Makeup. Quaid even featured in all eight episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves as Sherill Lynn. The Western series is led by David Oyelowo and is streaming on Paramount+.