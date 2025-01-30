The price is... right? At least, it seems to be for Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny as the pair take to the fairways in the newest sneak peek at Happy Gilmore 2, which Netflix has just released. In the image, we see Sandler in full Happy getup, including that iconic Boston Bruins jersey and sneakers, taking one hell of a swing at the ball, while Bad Bunny caddies for him in the background. It's been three decades since we last saw Happy going head to head with Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin, and the first trailer for the movie — released at Christmas — showed the two will be renewing their rivalry, but quite how remains to be seen.

Also returning from the original film is Modern Family star Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, while new additions include the likes of Travis Kelce, Eminem, Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), golf icon Jack Nicklaus, and a number of PGA tour veterans too.

And although he wasn't featured in the teaser trailer, we know from an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, that Ben Stiller will also be reprising his role as the sinister Hal L in a big way. "There is a good reveal in the movie having to do with Hal’s name that I won’t say," Stiller told Collider back in November, as he offered us all another warm glass of shut the hell up.

What Was 'Happy Gilmore' About?

Image via Netflix

The original Happy Gilmore movie is considered peak Sander. In his 90s prime of films many of us discovered on VHS at Blockbuster (right, guys?), Happy Gilmore follows the character of the same name (following the style of other Sandler movies such as Billy Madison and Little Nicky). Happy is a wannabe ice hockey player with the temper of a bulldog on heat. He soon figures out just how good he is at golf (with a little finessing from the one-handed former golf pro Chubbs, played by the late great Carl Weathers) and soon discovers that he can use that talent to help save his grandmother's home. With both Stiller and McDonald set to reprise their roles, Happy's greatest rivals will be returning, so it will be interesting to see what the conflict is nearly 30 years later.

The first Happy Gilmore movie is currently available to stream for free on Tubi. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on Happy Gilmore 2.