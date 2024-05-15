The Big Picture Get ready to tee off with the return of Happy Gilmore! Adam Sandler is reprising his iconic role in a sequel coming to Netflix.

The original film's quirky humor and underdog story struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

The sequel is currently in the works at Netflix with further casting and release information to come.

Netflix is your home, are you too good for your home? Good news, folks, Happy Gilmore is returning as Adam Sandler is now officially locked into reprising his iconic role as the hockey player-turned-golfer with a short fuse as Netflix has announced a sequel to the film will be coming to their platform. Sandler, who has tended to wander into more dramatic territory in recent years with films like Spaceman and Uncut Gems, has never been one to shy away from revisiting his comedic roots. In 2021, Sandler was open-minded at the possibility of a Happy Gilmore sequel, admitting he was considering basing the potential plot around a senior golf tournament.

The original Happy Gilmore is a beloved staple in Adam Sandler’s filmography, celebrated for its quirky and often absurd humor, memorable quotes, and an underdog story that resonated with audiences worldwide. Sandler stars as a down-on-his-luck ice hockey player, more renowned for his fighting skills and powerful slapshot than his grace and finesse. After leaving hockey, he discovers a unique talent for golf: his unconventional technique allows him to hit a golf ball farther than anyone else.

When his grandmother's house faces foreclosure, Happy decides to use his newfound golfing skills to win money in tournaments to save her home, all while contending with the hysterical and sleazy McGavin. Unfortunately, one of the film's stars, Carl Weathers —who played Chubbs, the veteran one-handed golfer, and coach who taught Happy to harness his powerful hockey shot into a mighty golf swing — has recently passed away and would not be able to take part in any potential sequels.

'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Speculation Comes to an End

The film had long been rumored, particularly after Christopher McDonald, famed for his role as the hilariously villainous Shooter McGavin, had dropped a bombshell that Sandler was working on a follow-up to the movie during an appearance on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. Thankfully, now that it's confirmed, McDonald will not be eating pieces of sh*t for breakfast. Recounting his recent run-in with Sandler, McDonald said:

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How ’bout that,’ [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

Hopefully, the film will also see the return of McDonald as Shooter. After all, every angry golfing hero needs a villain to beat on the 18th hole. Stay tuned to Collider for more.