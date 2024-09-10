After dominating charts around the world, this rapper looks to be equally set on dominating the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the record-setting Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny has just been cast in Adam Sandler’s upcoming comedy Happy Gilmore 2. Specific details about the singer’s exact role in the film have yet to arise.

This casting news got even bigger when it was additionally announced that two original Happy Gilmore stars, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will both be reprising their roles from the first film. Bowen, who is perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Claire Dunphy in the sitcom Modern Family, made her breakthrough into the world of film when she played Virginia Venit in Happy Gilmore, the PR director of the golf tour as well as Gilmore's main love interest. McDonald's portrayal of Gilmore's nefarious rival golf player Shooter McGavin was equally a career game-changer, becoming one of the actor's most well-known roles. With the inevitable return of Sandler as the film's titular character, it seems that Happy Gilmore will be populated by a welcoming series of old faces as well as new.

The Happy Gilmore 2 script has already been penned by Adam Sandler and Saturday Night Live veteran Tim Herlihy, the same duo responsible for the screenplay of the original Happy Gilmore. The first film's director Dennis Dugan will be returning to executive produce, leaving the title of director to Kyle Newacheck, who partnered previously with Sandler to direct the comedian's 2019 comedy Murder Mystery. Much like the obscurity surrounding the role played by Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio — any exact details about the narrative that will unfold in Happy Gilmore 2 remain equally elusive. But with the recent confirmation that filming for the sequel is already underway, audiences have reason to hope that any revelations about the Happy Gilmore cinematic universe will come sooner rather than later.

Where Else Have Audiences Seen Bad Bunny?

Image via MTV

Often called "The King of Latin Trap," Bad Bunny has recently shown an interest in exploring creative careers outside of his field as a singer-songwriter. He made his cinematic debut in the form of a brief cameo in the 2021 Fast & Furious installment F9, credited as a "Lookout." The rapper expanded his acting resume by taking a prominent role in David Leitch's 2022 blockbuster Bullet Train, playing a fearsome Mexican assassin known only as "The Wolf." After brushing up on his dramatic skills in both Bullet Train and the 2023 biopic Cassandro, Happy Gilmore 2 will be the newly minted actor's first stab at a role in a pure comedy. Martínez Ocasio is additionally slated to appear in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.

With more and more casting announcements for Happy Gilmore 2 emerging over the past month — even Sandler's Uncut Gems partner Benny Safdie was recently revealed to have a role — it seems that this anticipated sequel's cast is close to being completely rounded out. Audiences may have a while to wait to see what exactly awaits Gilmore and his companions in this addition to the 1996 smash hit. But for now, fans can feel confident that Sandler's latest project will deliver with more golf, some new faces, and of course, a healthy dose of laughs.