Ahead of tonight's huge WWE debut on Netflix, one of the company's biggest stars has already crossed over to one of the streamer's biggest projects. PWInsider has reported that WWE icon Becky Lynch has filmed a supporting role in the upcoming Adam Sandler sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released exclusively on the streaming platform later this year. Lynch's role is not fully disclosed at this stage, but PWInsider adds that Lynch "is believed to be part of a rival group of golfers that will also feature football star Reggie Bush." Lynch — real name Rebecca Quin — isn't the only wrestler taking part in the movie, with part-time WWE star and full-time music sensation Bad Bunny also part of the cast alongside All Elite Wrestling star MJF.

Lynch is not currently contracted to WWE, having taken a lengthy sabbatical, but has recently appeared at numerous Netflix and WWE promotional events in the last few weeks, with her return expected to be imminent, perhaps even as early as the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix this evening. Lynch has also recently taken a role on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, made her film debut in the WWE-produced The Marine 6: Close Quarters, and has also acted in the animated wrestling comedy Rumble and the TV series Young Rock, as Cyndi Lauper.

What Can We Expect From 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Specific plot details remain under wraps, but the sequel will follow Happy Gilmore's return to the golf course, while rekindling old rivalries, particularly with Shooter McGavin (Christopher MacDonald). Also returning from the original film are Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Ben Stiller as Hal L. New additions to the cast also include Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson, and Travis Kelce, while professional golfers such as Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa are also expected to make appearances. Sandler has written the film alongside Tim Herlihy, while original director Kyle Newacheck helms this outing for the world's angriest golfer.

We can also most likely expect more outrageous verbal outbursts at golf balls, Happy pretending to ride a pony around a putting green, and Hal L. delivering another warm glass of shut the hell up. The first Happy Gilmore movie is currently available to stream for free on Tubi. Happy Gilmore 2 is set to hit Netflix in July 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Happy Gilmore Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Runtime 92 minutes Writers Tim Herlihy , Adam Sandler

Watch on Tubi