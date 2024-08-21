The Big Picture Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Benny Safdie.

Sandler's films Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 are currently dominating streaming charts on Max.

Sandler's baseball film with Meg Thee Stallion may be delayed, but the team is determined to eventually release the project.

The legacy sequel to one of the most beloved comedies of all-time just got a massive update from its leading star. During a recent sit-down interview with Indie Wire, Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler revealed that Benny Safdie will play a major role in Happy Gilmore 2, which is currently in the works at Netflix. Safdie previously directed Sandler in Uncut Gems, and now the pair will reunite on another project, with Sandler highlighting just how much fun it is to be working together with Safdie again. Critics revered Uncut Gems but it was divisive among general audiences, with the former reviewing the movie at a 91% approval rating but the latter scoring it a much lower 52% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandler also revealed that he has shown the Happy Gilmore 2 script to his co-star Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin, with McDonald saying, "Fans demand it!" regarding a sequel to the 1996 comedy. During the same interview, Sandler also provided a juicy update on his baseball film starring Meg Thee Stallion, which was also in the works at Netflix but was put on hold due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Josh Safdie, who also directed Sandler alongside his brother Benny in Uncut Gems, is also involved in the project, which Sandler says has a "crazy, cool script" and Sandler says they're figuring it all out right now. The project was supposed to be filmed during baseball season last year, and although things were put on the back burner, the trio hasn't given up hope that the film will eventually be released.

Adam Sandler Currently Has Two Movies Dominating Max

Sandler may not have been recognized by the Academy for his acting prowess, but his movies have brought a lot of joy to many people over the years. Two of the films to excel at this the most are Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. The pair of comedies sees Sandler team up with his friends David Spade, Kevin James, and Chris Rock. Both movies recently began streaming on Max earlier this month, and have since been dominating the charts, refusing to leave the top 10 and consistently beating out newer projects.

Happy Gilmore 2 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Sandler in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, now streaming on Max.

