While Happy Gilmore 2 is in the midst of production, the film just got yet another update from someone involved who just can't help but talk about it. While speaking to TheGunzShow, PGA pro John Daly revealed that he has filmed scenes for Happy Gilmore 2, and even teased that the film may release on Netflix in March or April of next year. This lines up with recent reporting that, although lacking an official release date, Happy Gilmore 2 is eyeing a 2025 release. Daly joined the PGA Tour in 1987, and has continued playing on the PGA Tour Champions League, for seniors age 50+. He won his first major in 1991 after claiming gold at the PGA Championship, and then also beat Constantino Rocca in a playoff at the legendary St. Andrews Old Course to win the 1995 Open Championship.

Daly joins a stacked cast for Happy Gilmore 2, toplined by Sandler returning and reprising his role as the titular character, with Christopher McDonald also back as Happy's on and off-course nemesis, Shooter McGavin. Margaret Qualley, best known for her role alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, has also confirmed she will appear in Happy Gilmore 2, albeit in a smaller capacity. Benny Safdie, who directed Sandler in Uncut Gems and will work with him again on a currently untitled project, will also star in Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler's legacy sequel is also reaching far and wide into pop culture to build out its ensemble, with pop icon Bad Bunny and Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce both confirmed to star in Happy Gilmore 2.

Who Will Write and Direct ‘Happy Gilmore 2’?

Sandler will receive a writing credit for Happy Gilmore 2, along with Tim Herlihy, who also wrote the original Happy Gilmore and has worked with Sandler on a slew of other projects. The two most recently teamed up in 2020 for Hubie Halloween, and they also worked together in 2000 on Little Nicky and on Mr. Deeds in 2002. Kyle Newacheck has been tapped to direct Happy Gilmore 2, and he's also worked with Sandler in the past on Murder Mystery, and even directed an episode of the popular sitcom, Parks & Recreation.

John Daly believes Happy Gilmore 2 may be released on Netflix in March or April of next year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the original Happy Gilmore, now streaming on Peacock.

